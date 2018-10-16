Nokia 7.1 Plus (Nokia X7) launched in China, prices start at Rs 18,000

The Nokia 7.1 Plus sports a 6.18-inch Full HD+ LCD display at the front. Photo: Nokia China

HMD Global owned Nokia has been on a roll this year, coming out with three new smartphones within a span of three months, one for each budget segment. You have the Nokia 3.1 Plus to compete against Redmi 6 Pro, the Nokia 6.1 Plus to compete against the Mi A2 and finally the Nokia 5.1 Plus that is pitted against the Redmi Note 5 Pro. Add one more to the point-one lineup and you have the Nokia 7.1 Plus.

The Nokia 7.1 Plus was launched in China on Tuesday as the Nokia X7. With prices starting at 1,699 Yuan (about Rs 18,000) for the base 4GB/64GB variant, Nokia is really trying to get the grab of the mid-range smartphone market. Going by Nokia’s tradition of launching phones in the Chinese market, the Nokia 7.1 Plus can be expected to come to India by mid-November.

The Nokia 7.1 Plus sports a 6.18-inch Full HD+ LCD display at the front. From the first look at the official images released by Nokia, it is hard to not appreciate how far off to the edges Nokia has stretched the screen. Powering the device is a rather unique Snapdragon 710 processor clocked at 2.2GHz with eight Kryo 360 cores. It comes in three variants of 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage, 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage and 6GB RAM/128GB internal storage.

The back of the phone features a 12MP+13MP AI enabled dual camera with Optical Image Stabilisation. The lens of the rear camera is made by ZEISS. The front camera is an AI-enabled 20MP clicker.

The phone runs on Android One based on Android Oreo 8 which means it’s on the priority list for latest security and firmware upgrades from Google.

The phone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery and supports 18W fast-charging.