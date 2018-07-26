Vivo Nex rides on the big-screen wave and makes no compromises

Vivo Nex takes the whole concept of bezel-less phones to the next level.

New Delhi: Vivo’s latest smartphone takes the whole concept of bezel-less phones to the next level. The front camera is placed at the top inside a mechanical slider, while the fingerprint sensor is built underneath the screen. It commands a hefty price tag (₹44,990) for the design innovation. But Vivo isn’t the only vendor that has cracked the code. Oppo’s Find X has a similar bezel-less screen and movable camera module but it comes at ₹59,990.

Design: Vivo Nex is aesthetically designed with no rough edges. The glass finish and the shiny metal rim around the spine looks as elegant as the Samsung Galaxy S9. Despite the glass back finish, you get a good grip. At 199g, it feels hefty but compared to any other phone with a 6.6-inch screen, its weight is still reasonable.

Display: By getting rid of the notch, Vivo has managed to make room for a massive display. On paper the phone’s 2316x1080p screen resolution is lower than what you get on the Galaxy S9+ (2960x1440p), but like the OnePlus 6, Vivo Nex has come up with a vibrant display with bright colours and rich contrast.

Camera:. The front camera opens automatically for a selfie. The primary cameras include a Sony IMX 363-powered 12 megapixel sensor and a 5 megapixel sensor for bokeh (blur quality) shots. It is fast and returns a lot of detailing even in low-light shots.

Performance: Is comparable to Galaxy S9+ and OnePlus 6. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor clocking at 2.8GHz, and 8GB RAM, the Nex ekes out a smooth and lag-free performance despite running a bloated custom UI atop Android 8.1 (Oreo). The Nex offers 128GB on-board storage, which is more than sufficient, and packs in a 4,000mAh battery.

Verdict: The Nex is one of the few smartphones to offer a truly bezel-less screen at any price point. If you can live with the custom UI and stretch your budget, this is a phone worth considering.