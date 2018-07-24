New antenna to accelerate data speeds on mobile devices
What makes 5G faster than existing networks is the high-frequency signals in the millimetre-wave frequency band, which will be available for mobile broadband for the first time
Mobile internet speeds are going to get a lot faster in the next couple of years, as telecom companies around the world, including those in India, are planning to roll out 5G networks by 2020.
These speedier networks are expected to be game changing, due to their the ultra high internet speeds—expected to be 10 to 20 times faster with lower latency compared to existing 4G networks. Experts believe this will help drive emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IOT) and Virtual Reality (VR).
What makes 5G faster than existing networks is the high-frequency signals in the millimetre-wave (mm-wave) frequency band (30 to 300GHz), which will be available for mobile broadband for the first time. However, a major limitation of higher frequency bands is that they have a shorter transmission range, making it difficult for signals to penetrate objects such as walls. Even a user’s hand wrapped around a 5G phone can restrict signals and affect the network quality.
To overcome this limitation, Qualcomm has developed a 5G NR millimetre-wave antenna module called QTM052, which includes an integrated 5G NR radio transceiver, power management IC, RF front-end components and phased antenna array. Up to 4 such antennas will be paired with every Snapdragon (X50 5G) modem to take advantage of advanced radio wave technologies such as beam forming (when an access point uses multiple antennas to send the same signal) and beam steering that changes the direction of the radiation pattern by switching antennas.
Due to the presence of multiple antennas, signals in the millimetre-wave frequency band will reach the smartphone or mobile device from all directions, allowing more consistent internet access at ultra high speeds.
In India, the 3.3 to 3.6GHz band has been identified as the primary 5G band. This means the new module will not make sense for users in India unless the mm-wave frequency band is made available to telecom operators. According to news reports, Indian authorities showed interest in airwaves in the 24.25-27.5 GHz, 31.8-33.4 GHz and 37-40.5 GHz at the World Radio Communication Conference in April 2018.
More From Technology »
- LIVE: Xiaomi Mi A2 launch event begins in Madrid, Spain
- What is new in Honor 9N and where it stands in the affordable segment
- Honor 9N launched in India; special offer with Jio, specifications and price
- Xiaomi Mi A2, A2 Lite global launch in Spain: How to watch live-stream, expected specifications and price
- Honor 9N launch: How to watch the live-stream, specifications and price
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Deposits by Indians in Swiss bank accounts down 80% during NDA tenure: Govt
- Income tax department’s target: 1.25 crore fresh tax filers this year
- Opinion | Politicized trolling is worse than fake news
- LIVE: Xiaomi Mi A2 launch event begins in Madrid, Spain
- End to Reliance Jio’s price war may be 185 million users away
Mark to Market »
- There’s a spring in Bata India’s step
- Hindustan Zinc needs a sign, a reversal in metal prices will do
- With Reliance Jio in no mood to relent, losses to mount for Indian telcos
- Only 3 stocks responsible for over 50% of the rise in Nifty’s market cap
- Bajaj Auto’s dismal Q1 results builds a case for FY2019 earnings cut