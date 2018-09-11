Twitter signs 12 premium video content partnerships in India

Google owned YouTube continues to be one of the biggest platforms for video content on the internet, both for advertisers as well as content creators. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Micro blogging platform Twitter on Tuesday announced that it has forged over 50 premium video content collaborations in the Asia Pacific of which 12 are with Indian partners for live streaming and video highlights programming in sports, entertainment and news.

Among the Indian partners, Twitter has signed on Shah Rukh Khan’s production house Red Chillies Entertainment, Viacom18’s music platform Vh1 Supersonic, Comic Con India, Network 18, news publishers such as NDTV, Filmfare and mobile app for cricket CricBuzz.

“The Asia Pacific is accelerating growth for Twitter. Our unique and strategic value proposition that positions Twitter as a complement, not competitor to traditional media companies, has delivered great success and we seek to drive forward with more live stream and premium video content partnerships in the region,” said Kay Madati, global vice-president of content partnerships, Twitter.

The announcement, made at an event in Singapore, expands the premium video content available on Twitter to advertisers in the Asia Pacific and builds on extensions of existing global and regional content deals.

Video continues to be an important way to stay informed and engaged on Twitter, said Maya Hari, vice-president for Asia Pacific, Twitter.

Saugato Bhowmik, business head at VOOT Kids OTT service, consumer products and live entertainment, at Vh1 Supersonic, said Twitter has been their most engaged and active social media platform.

“Twitter has played a pivotal role in helping generating buzz and excitement. The year 2018 saw our collaboration with Twitter translate beautifully on ground to create live content. We are excited to see an extension in our partnership with Twitter to build brand Vh1 Supersonic on a larger scale,” he said.

There has been a greater focus on online video consumption as an increasing number of Indians are spending time watching online videos. About 250 million Indians viewed videos online in 2017 and this number is expected to double to 500 million by 2020, according to a report by Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) released jointly with consulting firm EY.

To leverage this growing market, social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram have launched various video products (live videos, stories and long form videos) providing users an option to keep users engaged on their platforms.

Google owned YouTube continues to be one of the biggest platforms for video content on the internet, both for advertisers as well as content creators. A host of over-the-top (OTT) video streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar and SonyLIV are also riding on the popularity of online video consumption in the country.