Diwali with Mi sale goes live tomorrow: Here’s what you need to know

The recently launched Rosso Red edition of the POCO F1 will be up for grabs during the Diwali with Mi sale at its regular price tag of Rs 20,999

Xiaomi’s “Diwali with Mi” is set to go live between 23 October and 25 October on Mi.com. During the course of the sale, customers would be able to buy their favourite Mi devices at discounted rates. The sale will also see cashbacks, limited period discounts and coupons from products ranging from smart TVs to smartphones. Two devices would also be on sale at Re 1 for a limited period of time. The Re 1 flash sale will commence at 4 pm on every day of the sale.

What’s on offer?

POCO F1

The recently launched Rosso Red edition of the POCO F1 will be up for grabs during the Diwali with Mi sale at its regular price tag of Rs 20,999. The POCO F1 features a 6.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2246x1080. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi’s best-seller, the Redmi Note 5 Pro will get a price cut of Rs 2,000 for both its variants. This means the 4GB/64GB model will sell for Rs 12,847 and the 6GB/64GB variant will sell for Rs 14,999. Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch full-HD display with a resolution of 2160x1080. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with a choice between 4GB and 6GB RAM memory and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via MicroSD card.

Mi A2

The Mi A2 will available at a price tag of Rs 14,999 during the sale. Mi A2 features a 5.99-inch full HD+ display and is powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC.

Redmi Y2

The Redmi Y2 will also receive a discount of Rs 2,000 and will sell for Rs 10,999 during the sale. The Redmi Y2 sports a 6-inch screen at the front with a resolution of 1,440x720 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC.

Mi LED TV 4A

The 43-inch variant of the Mi LED TV 4A will be available with a discount of Rs 1,000 and will available for Rs 21,999.

Mi Bluetooth music accessories

The Mi Earphones Basic will sell for Rs 349 while the Mi Bluetooth Headset Basic will be sold for Rs 799. Mi Earphones that come in Black and Silver colours will be available at a reduced price of Rs 599 while the Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver will sell for Rs 899.

If you wish to avail further discounts on the devices you’re eyeing for, you might as well try the Cracker Ninja interactive game which lets users win the POCO F1, Redmi Y2, Mi power banks for discounted prices. The game went live on October 20 and will go on till 25 October, 11.59 pm. There’s another section on the site called “More Likes, More Discounts” which is self-explanatory—more likes on a product, the more discounted it will be.

PayTM wallet holders will get up to Rs 500 cashback on purchasing Redmi Note 5 Pro or POCO F1. SBI credit card users will get a flat Rs 750 discount with a minimum transaction value of Rs 7,500. Amazon Pay cashback will also be available on Mi TV 4A variants (32-inch and 43-inch) only if you purchase the smart TV via the Amazon app.