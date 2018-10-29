OnePlus 6T launched in New York at $549, India unveiling on Tuesday

The OnePlus 6T is an incremental upgrade over the OnePlus 6, which was launched in May this year. Photo: HT Photo

New York City: OnePlus on Monday globally unveiled the OnePlus 6T—the yearly upgrade to its flagship OnePlus 6. The launch, which took place in New York City, also saw the unveiling of the OnePlus Type-C Bullets earphones. The OnePlus 6T is priced at $549 (about Rs 40,000) for the 6GB/128GB version, while the 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants cost $579 (about Rs 42,500) and $629 (about Rs 46,000) respectively. The OnePlus Type-C Bullets are priced at $19.

The OnePlus 6T is an incremental upgrade over the OnePlus 6, which was launched in May this year. The OnePlus 6T comes with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display at the front with a resolution of 2340x1080. This gives it an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The phone sports a teardrop notch which helps it attain a higher screen-to-body ratio when compared to the OnePlus 6. Protecting the display is Corning’s new Gorilla Glass 6 which was launched earlier this year.

The phone features the same glass-sandwich design present on the OnePlus 6, but without a fingerprint scanner interrupting the back of the phone. Instead, the phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner underneath the screen.

At the heart of the device is the same powerhouse found inside the OnePlus 6—the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, paired with 6GB of RAM in the 128GB variant and 8GB in the 256GB variant. There’s neither expandable storage nor a 512GB variant this time, so you might have to wait till May next year for saving more Netflix series on your phone.

The back of the phone is fitted with the same 16MP+20MP duo found on the OnePlus 6. It has an aperture of f/1.7 and is capable of recording 4K videos at 30 and 60fps. The front camera is also very familiar— the same 16MP selfie camera. OnePlus has updated the camera software to fix night photography issues that were faced in the OnePlus 6 and has come up with Night Scape which it claims provides better results in low light and takes lesser time to click photos.

Backing the device is a 3,750mAh battery with OnePlus’ proprietary Dash Charge.

The software end of things has also seen some changes. For instance, the gesture controls have been updated. There’s now dedicated recents gesture that allows you quicker access to view your recents apps. The software update also aims at increasing battery life and introduce some digital well-being features.

The Indian launch of the OnePlus 6T will take place in New Delhi on Tuesday, 30 October. We ex-expect the device to be priced similarly.