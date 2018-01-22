Flipkart, Amazon want you to buy a new smartphone

Online shopping stores Amazon.in and Flipkart.com are locking horns once again with another round of sales. Flipkart’s Republic Day sale and Amazon’s Great Indian Sale are underway. Smartphones are on top of the menu again and both online stores are offering direct discounts, exchange offers and cashbacks on them.

Here are some of the top smartphones and the price at which you can buy them in the ongoing sales.

LG Q6, is selling at a discount of Rs3,000.

LG Q6

Rs11,990 (earlier Rs14,990)

Amazon.in

LG’s thin-bezel budget smartphone, Q6, is selling at a discount of Rs3,000. Amazon is offering a no-cost EMI and cashback of 10% on HDFC Bank credit cards. There is an exchange offer of up to Rs10,000 on older smartphones too. The Q6 offers a 5.5-inch screen with a resolution of 2,160x1,440p. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor with 3GB RAM and has 32GB internal storage.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 has become a bit more affordable.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Rs12,999 (earlier Rs14,999)

Amazon.in

For buyers looking for a truly big-screen smartphone on a budget, the Mi Max 2 has become a bit more affordable. Amazon is giving a discount of Rs2,000, cashback offer of 10% on HDFC Bank cards and an additional exchange offer of up to Rs11,000 on older smartphones. The Mi Max 2 has a 6.4-inch display with a resolution of 1,920x1,080p. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor and offers 32GB internal storage.

Moto G5s Plus has a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1,920x1,080p, and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB RAM and is expected to get an Android Oreo update soon.

Moto G5s Plus

Rs13,999 (earlier Rs16,999)

Amazon.in

The big-screen Moto G5s is available at a discount of Rs3,000, along with a 10% cashback offer on HDFC Bank credit cards and Amazon Pay balance. There is an additional discount of up to Rs12,000 on exchanging older smartphones. The G5s Plus has a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 1,920x1,080p, and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB RAM and is expected to get an Android Oreo update soon.

Honor 8 Pro is selling at a discount of Rs5,000.

Honor 8 Pro

Rs24,999 (earlier Rs29,999)

Amazon.in

Huawei’s Honor 8 Pro is selling at a discount of Rs5,000. Buyers can save up to Rs15,000 on exchange and up to Rs3,000 on cashback offer with HDFC Bank cards. The smartphone is notable for its 5.7-inch display which has a resolution of 2,560x1,440p, premium design, dual cameras, big battery and powerful Kirin 960 octa-core processor.

Google Pixel 2 XL

Rs48,999 (earlier Rs73,000)

Flipkart.com

If you have been planning on buying the new Pixel 2 XL smartphone, now is the time for it. Flipkart is offering a discount of Rs11,000, an additional cashback of Rs10,000 and Rs3,000 on exchange on the Google Pixel 2 XL. It has a 6-inch display with thin bezels around it. The display packs a resolution of 2880x1,450p, while the phone itself runs Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and Android 8.1 with stock UI.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus looks similar to iPhone 7 Plus and has a 5.5-inch display with resolution of 1,920x1,080p, but is driven by a more powerful A11 Bionic chipset, has a glass back and supports wireless charging too.

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Rs66,499 (earlier Rs73,000)

Flipkart.com

You can get the 64GB version of new iPhone 8 Plus at less than Rs60,000 as there is a direct discount of Rs6,000, 10% cashback offer on Citi Bank cards and exchange offer of up to Rs18,000. The 8 Plus looks similar to iPhone 7 Plus and has a 5.5-inch display with resolution of 1,920x1,080p, but is driven by a more powerful A11 Bionic chipset, has a glass back and supports wireless charging too.