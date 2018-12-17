Comparo: Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro

The year is coming to an end and so is the quest for pushing out the best smartphones of 2018. Come 2019, and we will see new processors from Qualcomm and MediaTek that will power the next generation of smartphones which will also be 5G capable.

But sticking to the present, the sub-Rs 20,000 segment is the most populated category of smartphones, providing the perfect balance between price, power and looks. Xiaomi made itself the category champ in the first quarter of the year with its Redmi Note 5 Pro with powerful specifications at a reasonable price. Its successor, the Note 6 Pro, aims to plug the areas it was lacking in—display and battery life.

Asus on the other was even quicker to succeed its own Note 5 Pro killer in India. It launched the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 with Snapdragon 636 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage in May.

Then, in the first week of December, it launched the Max Pro M1’s successor—the Zenfone Max Pro M2, with a refreshed design as well as new internals.

The two smartphones from two different manufactures go neck-to-neck when it comes to specifications, but which one is a better deal? Let’s find out.

Design:

The Redmi Note 6 Pro looks a bit conservative in its design language, as the all-Aluminium look is starting to look dated these days.

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 has received a complete overhaul from the previous boring metal design to a new, flashy glass sandwich design.

Both smartphones have roughly the same dimensions, but the Note 6 Pro heavier even though it has a smaller battery.

Display:

Both devices sport roughly the same 6.26-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2280x1080 and a pixel density of 403ppi. However, in terms of screen protection, the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 is the first device in the category to come with Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Also, both devices are the first in their series to sport display notches for better screen-to-body ratios.

Hardware:

The Note 6 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, which was also present on its successor, the Note 5 Pro. Paired with this is up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a MicroSD card.

The Note 6 Pro is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 is powered by a higher-spec Snapdragon 660 SoC which is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Max Pro M2 comes with higher expandable storage, going all the way up to 512GB via a MicroSD card. The higher clock speed of the processor helps in navigating through apps quicker and gives the Zenfone Max Pro M2 a noticeable advantage in gaming and camera departments.

Zenfone Max Pro M2 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Software:

The Redmi Note 6 Pro runs Xiaomi’s MIUI 10 while the Zenfone Max Pro M2 runs ZenUI. Both interfaces are based on Android Oreo 8.1 and there is no word out on when the phones will receive the Pie upgrade.

Camera:

The back of the Note 6 Pro features a 12MP+5MP dual camera setup with an aperture of f/1.9. In terms of videography, it is capable of shooting 1080p videos at 30fps. The camera is stabilised electronically.

The front of the Note 6 Pro sports another dual camera setup, this time with 20MP+2MP configuration with an aperture of f/2.0.

The Zenfone Max Pro M2 also sports an electronically stabilised 12MP+5MP dual rear camera but with an aperture of f/1.8. It is capable of shooting at 2160p at 30fps or 1080p at 60fps.

The front camera of the Max Pro M2 has a lonesome 13MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, but it is paired with a front-facing LED flash.

Price:

The Redmi Note 6 Pro comes in two variants out of which the 4GB/64GB configuration is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 6GB/64GB configuration is priced at Rs 15,999.

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 comes in three variants, with its base 4GB/32GB model priced at Rs 12,999, while its 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB variants are priced at Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999 respectively.