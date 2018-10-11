Top smartphone offers on Flipkart Big Billion Day sale today

Flipkart has promised to sell all iPhone models at cheapest price during Big Billion Day sale today. Around four-fifths of Flipkart’s smartphone sales are expected to be driven by Xiaomi, Realme, Motorola, Infinix and Honor.

On the second day today of its flagship Big Billion Days (BBD) sale, e-commerce major Flipkart has promised to sell all models of iPhone including iPhone Xs, Xs Max, X, 8, 7, 6s, SE at the lowest possible price. Besides Apple phones, Flipkart has also come up with a number of offers and discounts on smartphones from Redmi, Samsung, Realme, Lenovo, Oppo, etc.

Flipkart is also having flash sale every hour with 120 new deals in 120 hours.

According to a latest report by Counterpoint Research, Flipkart has cornered the maximum number of exclusive smartphone models and will likely take a lead against Amazon in terms of sales volume. Around four-fifths of Flipkart’s sales are expected to be driven by Xiaomi, Realme, Motorola, Infinix and Honor.

Here is a comprehensive list of all offers on smartphones during Flipkart sale:

Samsung Galaxy S8 at Rs 29,990 (MRP Rs 49990, Flat Rs 20,000 off)

Lenovo K8 Plus at just Rs 6,999 (MRP Rs 10,999, Flat Rs 4,000 off)

OPPO A71k New Edition at just Rs 6,990 (MRP Rs 10,990, Flat Rs 4,000 off)

Flat 50% off on Moto Z2 Force at Rs 17,499 (MRP Rs 34,999)

Honor 10 at just Rs 24,999 (MRP Rs 35,999, Flat Rs 11,000 off)

Moto X4 starting at just Rs 10,999 (MRP Rs 20,999, Flat Rs 10,000 off)

Also read: Bargain during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale using Google Assistant bot

Mi Mix2 at just Rs 22,999 (MRP Rs 37,999, Flat Rs 15,000 off)

Bose Wired Headset with Mic at Rs 4,999 (MRP Rs 10,103)

Honor MediaPad tablet at Rs 9,999 (MRP Rs 15,999)

Acer Predator Gaming Laptops at Rs 59,990 (MRP Rs 1,09,999)

Lenovo Phab 2 Pro at Rs 14,999 (MRP Rs 30,000)

Kingston 16 OTG Pendrive at Rs 329 (MRP Rs 1,000)

AMD powered laptops minimum 25% off starting Rs 14,990 from HP, Asus and others

Sony WH-1000XM2 Bluetooth ANC Headset with Mic & Touch Sensor Rs 30,999 (MRP) is available at Rs15,999 (deal price)

Sennheiser PXC550 Bluetooth Headset with Mic Rs 29,990 (MRP) Rs14,999(deal price)

Moto Z Play with Style Mod at Rs 8,999 (MRP Rs 24,999)

Asus Zenfone 3 max at Rs 6,999 (MRP Rs 18,999)

Redmi Note 5 Pro 4/64 GB at Rs 12,999 (MRP Rs 14,999)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (3+32GB) at Rs9,999 (MRP Rs 10,999), 4+64GB, 6+64GB variant will come at a flat Rs 2,000 off at Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively

Honor 9N (3GB+32GB) at Rs 9,999 (MRP Rs 11,999)

Realme 2 Pro with Snapdragon 660 and dewdrop notch display at Rs 13,990 (MRP Rs 14,990)

Redmi 6 at Rs 7,999 (MRP Rs 8,999)

Asus Zenfone 5Z at just Rs 24,999 (MRP 29,999, Flat Rs 5,000 off)

Realme C1 at Rs 6,999 (MRP Rs 8,990).

Samsung Galaxy On6 at just Rs 11,990 (MRP Rs 15,490, Flat Rs 3,500 off)

Samsung Galaxy On8 at just Rs 14,990 (MRP Rs 19,990, Flat Rs 5,000 off)

Realme 2 at just Rs 8,990 (MRP Rs 9,990, Flat Rs 1,000 off)

Nokia 5.1 Plus with the powerful Helio P60 processor at Rs 10,499 (MRP Rs 13,199, Flat Rs 2,700 off)

Motorola One Power at Rs 15,999 (MRP Rs 18,999, Flat Rs 3,000 off)

Realme C1 at just Rs 6,999 (MRP Rs 8,990, Flat Rs 1,991 off)

Infinix Smart 2 available at a steal deal of Rs 4,999 (MRP Rs 6,999)

Yu Ace at Rs 5,499 (MRP Rs 5,999)

Nokia 6.1 Plus at just Rs 14,999 (MRP Rs 17,600, Flat Rs 2,601 off)