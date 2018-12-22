Picture-in-Picture comes to WhatsApp Web

The browser version of WhatsApp web doesn’t currently support the new feature, so you might have to wait a while before it becomes functional.

After introducing the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature to the final build of WhatsApp, the instant messaging platform has brought the same to WhatsApp Web.

PiP basically lets you open a media link from YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Tumblr without actually leaving WhatsApp. With the new feature, you can watch the videos in a box hovering over the chat window, saving you multiple taps on the recents button.

You can see if the feature works for you by looking out for a blurred thumbnail on any shared media link on WhatsApp. If you can spot it in the message, the media is PiP ready. If not, you’ll have to open it in the native media app or a browser.

If you wish to check out PiP on WhatsApp Web, you need to first check if your WhatsApp Web has been updated to version 0.3.1846. If not, you might have to wait till you get the update, as there’s no way to do it manually.

The PiP mode was first tested out on WhatsApp beta, the version of the app that receives the newest features being tested. If you’re keen on trying it out, simply click on this link to become a tester. However, WhatsApp beta is known for having bugs and crashes, so be aware of what you’re getting into. You can always opt out of beta by going to the same link.