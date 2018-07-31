Honor 9N first sale: How to avail Buy One Get One offer

On the back, the Honor 9N features 12 layers of premium glass with nano coating

Huawei sub-brand Honor’s latest budget offering, the Honor 9N, is set to go on sale today at 12 pm. The Honor 9N starts at ₹11,999 and offers a stunning glass design along with a ‘Full View’ notched display. It will be available online exclusively through Flipkart and Honor’s official website, hihonor.com in three storage variants.

Honor 9N deals and offers:

The Honor 9N will have a flat ₹2,000 off on its MRP, regardless of the storage variant you buy. This means the 32GB variant with 3GB of RAM will be available at ₹11,999 instead of its MRP of ₹13,999 and the 64GB and 128GB variants both with 4GB RAM will sell at ₹13,999 and ₹19,999 respectively.

Jio is offering a ₹2,200 cashback along with 100GB additional data and a ₹1,200 Myntra voucher. Axis Bank Buzz credit card users can avail a No Cost EMI starting at ₹1,334 per month and a ₹200 off on cart value.

The Hi Honor store offers an even more attractive offer of ‘Buy One Get One Free’ in which the 9th, 99th and 999th customers will get an Honor 9N free. Only the 32GB variant will be given as a freebie and will not be sent to a different shipping address. Cash-on-delivery option will not eligible on this offer and the offer will last until the first stock is sold out.

In another offer on the Hi Honor, a lucky draw winner will receive a free handset for writing a review of the 9N. The review has to be written on the Hi Honor website on or before August 5.

Honor 9N specifications:

The Honor 9N is wrapped in glass on the front and back with a metal railing sandwiched in between. On the back, the phone has 12 layers of premium glass with nano coating. On the front, the Honor 9N features a 5.84-inch full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2280x1080. The phone weighs 152 g.

Powering the device is Huawei’s octa-core Kirin 659 SoC, coupled with 3GB or 4GB RAM and a choice between 32GB, 64GB and 128GB of internal storage. It runs Android Oreo 8.0 with EMUI running on top. An upcoming update will add ‘GPU Turbo’ feature which enhances your gaming experience.

To click photos, there is a 13MP + 2MP dual AI camera on the back and a 16MP selfie camera on the front. Other camera features include phase-detection autofocus, ‘bokeh perfection’ mode, AI scene detection, 3D face contouring, smart beautification and ability to change backgrounds of your images.

Face unlocking and fingerprint scanning are the biometric options on this smartphones. 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS and a micro-USB port are available for your connectivity needs. The phone comes with a 3,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. It is available in Midnight Black, Robin Egg Blue, Lavender Purple and Sapphire Blue colour variants