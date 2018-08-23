Flipkart’s Superr Sale on August 25: Expected deals and offers

HDFC bank will provide a 10% instant discount on smartphones, laptops, cameras and audio devices, among others. Photo: Mint

Flipkart is set for a one-day sale called the “Superr Sale” that will be held on August 25. Flipkart Plus members get the added benefit of access to the sale a day before it commences, i.e. on August 24 at 9 pm. Xiaomi, Samsung, Asus and Apple smartphones will all be available during the Superr Sale. All the major deals for non-Flipkart Plus users would be announced on August 25.

Flipkart Superr Sale: Offers

HDFC bank will provide a 10% instant discount on smartphones, laptops, cameras and audio devices, among others. The landing page of the Superr Sale states that Bajaj Finserv will provide a no-cost EMI along with up to Rs 60,000 credit, which can be paid in instalments. Although no offers are disclosed as yet, the page does feature a few smartphones.

The listing reveals that Galaxy On Nxt will be available for Rs 10,990, Apple iPhone SE 32GB will be selling for Rs 16,999 and Vivo V9 for 20,990. Xiaomi’s potboiler Redmi 5A will be available on a flash sale from noon on August 25. TVs from Mi and iFFALCON will also be on flash sale at the same time. The page also mentions that products from JBL, Canon and H-P will feature in deals.

Much like its previous sale, Flipkart will have ‘rush hour’ deals from 2 am alongside ‘epic 24 deals’ through the course of the sale. There will also be discounts on products with a rating more than 4 stars, called ‘Super Star’ products.

To make most of the sale, interested buyers can pre-register on Flipkart and keep their payment and billing details saved for an easy check-out, especially during flash sales. Those interested in early access to the sale can apply for a Flipkart Plus membership.