Xiaomi to launch 5 non-smartphone products on September 27 in India

Xiaomi, a Chinese electronics company known for making smartphones, is set to launch five products in India on September 27. The products won’t be smartphones though—they’ll be smart-home devices. The new devices are expected to go on sale ahead of Diwali.

A dig at a market outside smartphones is not new for Xiaomi—it has previously launched the Mi TV, Mi Band, Mi Air Purifier, Mi Powerbank and even ball pens called Mi Rollerball Pen.

Outside the Indian market though, Xiaomi is known to have a massive portfolio of products—ranging from the Ninebot S (a Segway-like transportation vehicle) to electric toothbrushes.

Xiaomi India teased the products that will be released tomorrow on Twitter. Judging by the tweets, the five devices are expected to be Mi Band 3, Mi TV, Mi Air Purifier 3, Mi Suitcase and a 360-degree home security camera.

Not just one or two! Can you guess 'em all? #SmarterLiving Coming soon.

While the teasers don’t reveal the specifications, they do give us an idea of what to expect. Here’s what you need to know:

Mi TV

The Mi TV’s teaser shows a “smart remote” with voice functionality—a hint at the omission of traditional navigation buttons and alphanumeric keypad. It will also come with WiFi connectivity.

Watch the unveiling of the #SmarterLiving tomorrow.

Say what you want! #SmarterLiving arriving on 27th September.

Mi Band 3

The Mi Band 3 is expected to come with a heart rate sensor, a bigger curved OLED display with touch-screen and NFC connectivity.

How do you track your ❤️ rate? #SmarterLiving arriving on 27th September.

RT if you're excited! pic.twitter.com/ltfCWKBDt3 — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 19, 2018

Home security camera

Xiaomi has an existing home security camera portfolio in the Chinese market. However, it will be the first time Xiaomi will introduce it in India. It is expected to feature a 360-degree lens with mobile connectivity and remote access via internet.

Your own God's 👀 coming soon. #SmarterLiving arriving on 27th September.

Your own God's 👀 coming soon. #SmarterLiving arriving on 27th September.

Mi Air Purifier

The Mi Air Purifier is expected to have a higher clean air delivery rate (CADR) than the existing model, which will allow it to purify air indoors much quicker. It will also boast mobile connectivity like its previous model.

Your sweet 🏡 minus the impurities. #SmarterLiving arriving on 27th September.

Mi Suitcase

There’s not a lot that is “smart” regarding the Mi Suitcase, though. The global version of the product comes with a capacity of 64L and stands 24-inch tall. The suitcase is protected by Makrolon Polycarbonate material, which the company claims to provide better shock and fall resistance.