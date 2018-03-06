Review: Moto Z2 Force

Moto Z2 Force runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with 6 GB RAM, which translates to top-notch performance.

Do you worry every time you accidentally drop your phone? You wouldn’t need to if you had a Moto Z2 Force (Rs34,998)—it has a ShatterShield screen consisting of five layers. At the base is an aluminium layer on which sits the 5.5-inch P-OLED display; above it is the touch-sensitive layer, a protective shield called Interior Lens which doesn’t crack or shatter, and an Exterior Protective Lens, designed to protect against dents and scratches. All this, as we experienced, works perfectly.

The extra layers don’t compromise the touch accuracy at all. The 2,560x1,440 resolution is what you would expect, with good colours and sharpness making the viewing experience comfortable.

In spite of the extra robustness, the Z2 Force has not bulked up at all; with thickness measuring 6.1mm, it’s one of the slimmest Android phones. The 7000-series aluminium case, with the brushed metal finish, looks sophisticated. You will notice the connector pins on the back panel, which are meant for the accessories (also known as Moto Mods), such as an external battery case or a more powerful camera, to improve usability.

The Z2 Force runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 with 6 GB RAM, which translates to top-notch performance. Motorola has persisted with the largely un-customized Android 8.0 (Oreo), except for customizations such as the Moto Display, which lets you reply by text or voice to new notifications, without you having to unlock the phone.

Motorola is bundling a TurboPower mod case accessory, which means that the phone’s built-in 2,730 mAh battery (which easily lasts a day and a half on a single charge) is complemented by the 3,490 mAh battery from the case—this means a whopping 6,220 mAh combined battery power which should easily last two days when used as a primary phone.

The only shortcoming is the inconsistent picture quality of the dual 12-megapixel cameras. While the photographs are well detailed at most times, low-light photographs lack clarity in parts and the colours don’t look too accurate either.

Motorola is offering flagship-level performance with the Moto Z2 Force at a price less than that of a Google Pixel 2 (Rs52,999 onwards, Flipkart.com) or a LG V30+ (Rs44,990, Amazon.in), for instance. The screen’s robustness, good specifications and great battery life, with or without the TurboPower accessory, make the Moto Z2 Force a great value-for-money Android phone.