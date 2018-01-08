CES 2018: Intel, AMD join forces for a tiny yet powerful chip for your next gaming PC
This will provide direct competition to the graphics solutions made by Nvidia, and PC makers such as Dell and HP have already shown intent
More From Technology »
- Apple’s MacBook Pro line-up updated with 8th generation Intel Core i9 processor
- Meet chef Alexa from the smart kitchen of tomorrow
- Lounge loves: Google podcasts
- Hoverbikes, hyperloops and multicopters: What the future of travel looks like
- Philips Series 5000i: A connected, compact and silent air purifier
Intel and AMD, two companies that have been at each other’s throats for decades now, decided to announce a partnership last November for a new powerful chip that will be found in gaming and professional PCs in the near future. The fruits of that partnership are now here, for a first glimpse. Intel and AMD have unveiled two configurations of the 8th generation Intel Core processors, with the AMD Radeon graphics.
The first configuration is the 8th Gen Intel Core processor with Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics (65W total package power), while the second configuration features an 8th Gen Intel Core processor with Radeon RX Vega M GH Graphics (100W total package power) and has an unlocked configuration. Intel initially plans to make these available with the Core i5 and Core i7 processors
Intel and AMD are combining the former’s fastest CPU, with AMD’s fastest Radeon RX Vega M graphics and 4GB of dedicated high bandwidth memory using Intel’s Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB) technology. The new chip is up to 40% thinner than current chips with discrete graphics.
The Intel 8th Gen Core processor with Radeon RX Vega M graphics will have enough performance to meet the minimum performance requirements for the Oculus Rift and Microsoft Mixed Reality virtual reality (VR) headsets.
We also saw the launch of Intel’s Next Unit of Computing (NUC), formerly code-named Hades Canyon, packing in the new processor and graphics solution in a form factor that is incredibly compact.
Intel and AMD suggest that systems running this chip will be available from Spring 2018, with HP and Dell already working on new devices too. It will be interesting to see how these compete with the high-end graphics solutions offered by Nvidia, for gaming as well as professional devices.
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Suicide blast kills 85 at Pakistan election rally
- SC notice to Jharkhand on plea seeking establishment of municipal body in Jamshedpur
- SRI Capital launches $100 million tech fund for American and Indian markets
- India agrees to trade Yoga for South Korea’s Taekwondo
- Ayodhya land dispute: Shia Waqf Board ready to relinquish their one-third share, SC told