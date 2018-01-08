CES 2018: Intel, AMD join forces for a tiny yet powerful chip for your next gaming PC

Intel and AMD, two companies that have been at each other’s throats for decades now, decided to announce a partnership last November for a new powerful chip that will be found in gaming and professional PCs in the near future. The fruits of that partnership are now here, for a first glimpse. Intel and AMD have unveiled two configurations of the 8th generation Intel Core processors, with the AMD Radeon graphics.

The first configuration is the 8th Gen Intel Core processor with Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics (65W total package power), while the second configuration features an 8th Gen Intel Core processor with Radeon RX Vega M GH Graphics (100W total package power) and has an unlocked configuration. Intel initially plans to make these available with the Core i5 and Core i7 processors

Intel and AMD are combining the former’s fastest CPU, with AMD’s fastest Radeon RX Vega M graphics and 4GB of dedicated high bandwidth memory using Intel’s Embedded Multi-Die Interconnect Bridge (EMIB) technology. The new chip is up to 40% thinner than current chips with discrete graphics.

The Intel 8th Gen Core processor with Radeon RX Vega M graphics will have enough performance to meet the minimum performance requirements for the Oculus Rift and Microsoft Mixed Reality virtual reality (VR) headsets.

Intel’s Next Unit of Computing (NUC).

We also saw the launch of Intel’s Next Unit of Computing (NUC), formerly code-named Hades Canyon, packing in the new processor and graphics solution in a form factor that is incredibly compact.

Intel and AMD suggest that systems running this chip will be available from Spring 2018, with HP and Dell already working on new devices too. It will be interesting to see how these compete with the high-end graphics solutions offered by Nvidia, for gaming as well as professional devices.