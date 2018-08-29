POCO F1 first sale today: Indians will be the first to buy the flagship killer by Xiaomi

The phone features a LiquidCooling technology that claims to keep CPU temperatures low even during intense gaming sessions.

Xiaomi sub-brand POCO’s flagship killer, the POCO F1, will go on sale for the first time in India today. The POCO F1 is available exclusively through Flipkart and Mi.com and will go on sale at 12 pm today. The POCO F1 is available in three storage options and priced at Rs 20,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB ROM variant, Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB ROM variant, and Rs 29,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB ROM variant. India will be the first market in which the POCO F1 will go on sale.

POCO F1: Offers and more

During the launch event, POCO announced that HDFC Card users will get an instant cashback of Rs 1,000 on purchase of any variant of POCO F1, taking the effective price of phone to Rs 19,999.

Reliance Jio is proving instant benefits of Rs 8,000 along with 6TB of free 4G data. Jio is also providing a Jio cashback worth Rs 2,400 and instant cashback on flight and hotel bookings done via MakeMyTrip.

Customers who purchase the POCO F1 via Mi.com will receive a free 3-month subscription to Hungama Music.

POCO F1: Specifications

The POCO F1 features a 6.2-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2246x1080. The POCO F1 skips the glass back design for a more functional soft touch back. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone features a LiquidCooling technology that claims to keep CPU temperatures low even during intense gaming sessions. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

The POCO F1 also features a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera and a 20MP front facing sensor.

