Huawei P20 Pro review: An Android phone with a three-camera system

Huawei P20 Pro relies on camera-maker Leica’s expertise to optimize the photography performance.

In the Android flagship smartphone space, the camera performance truly matters. Huawei’s latest flagship, the P20 Pro, is the first phone to use a three-camera system. It also has a beautiful OLED display with a notch, a 24-megapixel selfie camera, and is a gorgeous blend of metal and glass.

The three camera set-up combines a 40-megapixel (f/1.8 aperture) sensor, a 20-megapixel monochrome (f/1.6) sensor and an 8-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto lens. The 40-megapixel sensor is 1/1.7 inches in size—it is the largest camera sensor in a phone since the 1/1.5-inch sensor in the Nokia Lumia 1020 in 2013. The results speak for themselves. The photographs are well-detailed, sharp, with vibrant colours, be it portraits or landscape photos, for instance. If we had one grouse, it would be that the image-processing algorithms tend to erase any imperfections (such as on the human skin) a tad too aggressively at times.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays a big role in this phone. Let’s say you are framing a shot of your lunch, the camera will promptly detect “food” and switch to the best possible settings pre-set for that photograph. You have the option of cancelling that prompt, and disabling the AI prompts altogether in the camera settings. The same goes for portrait photographs too, the AI understands facial contours and blurs the background accurately. However, the image-processing algorithms tend to erase surface imperfections (such as on the human skin), sometimes too aggressively.

Huawei has also relied on camera-maker Leica’s expertise to optimize the photography performance. The aperture range, from f/2.4 all the way to the large f/1.8, is ideal for varying ambient lighting. The P20 Pro uses a method known as Pixel Fusion, which combines data from multiple pixels into one 2.0 um-size pixel each, when the camera shoots in the 10-megapixel setting, and this allows for potentially more detailed photos clicked in a low-light environment. You may be better off leaving the camera at 10 megapixel for night-time photographs, but for daytime shots, switching to the 40-megapixel mode is definitely better.

The Huawei P20 Pro is powered by a top-notch processor that is optimized for AI, ably assisted by 6 GB RAM, and you’ll get a generous 128 GB of storage space. What is undeniable is the excellent performance for apps and games. The P20 Pro also derives the benefits of the newer Android optimizations. The 4,000 mAh battery easily lasts two days on a single charge, which also makes this a great phone for those who travel a lot, be it for work or photography.

Huawei P20 Pro specifications

Rs64,999

Kirin970 processor

6.1-inch AMOLED display (2240x1080)

4,000mAh battery

Tri-lens camera