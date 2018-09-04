Huawei phones receive price cuts on Amazon

The Huawei P20 is on a flat discount of Rs 5,000 during the sale

If you like phones with glittery backs, you’re in luck – as Huawei India kicked off its Huawei Smartphone Deals sale on Amazon India today. The sale is on from September 4 to September 5 and features discounts on Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite, Nova 3 and Nova 3i. SBI is offering a 5% cashback on EMI purchases with its credit cards.

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei’s flagship smartphone, the Huawei P20, is on a flat discount of Rs 5,000 during the sale. This means you can purchase the phone at Rs 59,999 instead of Rs 64,999.

The Huawei P20 Pro is lit by a 6.1-inch display with a screen resolution of 2240x1080. The smartphone is powered by Huawei’s Kirin 970 octa-core processor paired with 6 GB of RAM. It runs Android Oreo 8.1 and is backed by a 4,000 mAh battery. To click photos, it has a triple camera set up on the back comprising 40MP+20MP+ 8MP sensors stacked vertically. On the front is a 24MP camera for clicking selfies.

Huawei P20 Lite

The stripped down, more affordable version of the P20 Pro, the Huawei P20 Lite, is available at Rs 17,999 during the sale. The original price of the phone is Rs 19,999. There are also no-cost EMI options available for the phone for up to nine months.

The Huawei P20 Lite features a 5.84-inch display with a resolution of 2280x1080. It is powered by an octa-core Kirin 659 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the back is a 16MP+2MP dual camera setup and a 24MP front camera for selfies. It is backed by a 3,000mAh battery.

Huawei Nova 3

Huawei’s upper mid-range offering, the Huawei Nova 3i, gets a price cut of Rs 500. This means the device is available at Rs 20,490 during the sale. Apart from the SBI cashback, Reliance Jio is also giving an extra cashback of Rs 1,200 along with partner vouchers of Rs 3,300.

Huawei Nova 3i is basically a lower-spec version of its bigger brother, the Nova 3. It is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 SoC coupled with an option between 4GB and 6GB RAM and 64GB and 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB and it runs Android Oreo 8.1 with EMUI 8.2 atop and is backed by a 3,750mAh battery.

Huawei Nova 3i

The Nova 3 comes with no discounts, except the SBI credit card cashback. However, you can get Rs 4,000 off on exchange, cashback of Rs 1,200 and additional data offer for Jio users along with partner vouchers of Rs 3,300.

The Huawei Nova 3 has a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 2340x1080. It is powered by an octa-core Kirin 970 processor coupled with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. On the back of the Nova 3 is a 16MP+2MP dual rear camera setup while on the front is a 24MP selfie camera. The phone is backed by a 3,340mAh battery.