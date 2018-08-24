Huawei Nova 3 goes on sale, prices start at ₹34,990

The Huawei Nova 3 sports a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core Kirin 970 SoC

Huawei’s upper mid-range smartphone, the Huawei Nova 3, is now available on sale. The Nova 3’s highlight is its gradient iris back design, which changes colour according to the angle you place it. The Nova 3 is priced at ₹34,990 and is available exclusively on Amazon. The Huawei Nova 3i, a stripped down version of the Nova 3, will also go on sale for ₹20,990.

Huawei Nova 3: Offers

American Express is offering an instant cashback of ₹3,000 between 23 and 25 August to its card users. Jio is offering a ₹1,000 cashback on pre-booking along with 100GB additional data. Huawei is also providing one-year screen protection insurance. Amazon is providing an exchange offer in which it is offering an extra exchange discount of ₹2,000 over the exchange value of traded-in phones from August 23 to 25, 2018.

Huawei Nova 3: Specifications

The Huawei Nova 3 sports a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080. It is powered by an octa-core Kirin 970 SoC coupled with 6GB RAM and an option between 64GB and 128GB internal storage. It runs Android Oreo 8.1 with EMUI 8.2 atop. The phone is backed by a 3,750mAh battery.

To click photos, it boasts a vertically stacked, 16MP + 24MP dual-camera setup with f/1.8 aperture. On the front is also a dual camera setup, with 24MP + 2MP configuration with f/2.0 aperture. It will also have Huawei’s own rendition of the AR based emojis called 3D Qmoji. It also features IR face unlock that works even in a pitch dark room.

On the other hand, the Nova 3i has the same 6.3-inch Full-HD+ display. It is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 SoC coupled with an option between 4GB and 6GB RAM and 64GB and 128GB internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB and it runs Android Oreo 8.1 with EMUI 8.2 atop and is backed by a 3,750mAh battery.

In the camera department, the Nova 3i hosts a vertically stacked, 16MP + 2MP dual-camera setup with f/2.2 aperture. On the front is also a dual camera setup, with 24MP + 2MP configuration with f/2.0 aperture.