Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched in China; prices start Rs 10,000

Chinese smartphone major Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi Note 7 at an event in Beijing today. Xiaomi at the event also officially announced that Redmi is now its sub-brand.

The Redmi Note 7 is Xiaomi’s first smartphone to sport a dewdrop notch. It also has a radically different design, especially for Xiaomi smartphones—a 2.5D glass back panel with dual tone gradient.

The Redmi Note 7 comes with a 6.3-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2340x1080. Xiaomi seems to take pride in the fact that the display of this smartphone has bezels up to 0.8mm thick. The display has an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and has maximum brightness of 450nits.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 7 is powered by Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery and supports QuickCharge 4. It ships with a 10W charger; although for even quicker charging, Xiaomi is also separately selling an 18W charger. External connectivity options include USB Type-C and a 3.5mm jack.

In terms of optics, the back of the Redmi Note 7 boasts a 48MP+5MP AI-enabled dual camera setup. It has a pixel size of 1.6 microns and an aperture of f/1.8. Thanks to the size of its sensor, the Note 7 promises good low light performance. The front of the smartphone sports a single 13MP selfie camera under the dew drop notch.

The Redmi Note 7 runs Android Pie 9 out of the box with MIUI 10 atop.

The Redmi Note 7 is priced at 999 Yuan (about Rs 10,000) for the 3GB/32GB variant, 1,199 Yuan (about Rs 12,500) for 4GB/64GB variant and 1,399 Yuan (about Rs 14,500) for the 6GB/64GB variant.