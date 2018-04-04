Intel barely unveiled the Core i9 processor, and you can already buy laptops running it

Intel’s Core i9 is claimed to be as much as 59% faster to edit a 4K video stream than the 8th generation Core i7-7820HK processor, and can also render 41% more frames per second during gaming.

It was just yesterday that Intel officially unveiled a bunch of new 8th generation products, at a global event in Beijing. The highlight among these was the first ever Core i9 high performance processor for laptops. The new processor is claimed to be as much as 59% faster to edit a 4K video stream than the 8th generation Core i7-7820HK processor, and can also render 41% more frames per second during gaming. This mobile processor has 6-cores. However, Intel has barely made the Core i9 processor official, and we have had a slew of announcements in the past few hours, from laptop makers who seem only too excited to roll out laptops running the new processor.

MSI GT75 Titan

MSI has announced the GT75 gaming laptop, which will pair the processor’s 6-core and 12-thread configuration with MSI’s own Cooler Booster Titan feature—this will, as the company claims, result in as much as a 70% performance increase over the Core i7 processor. The laptop will also have discreet Nvidia GTX1080 graphics and mechanical keyboards. There is the option of a 17.3-inch Full HD display and a 17.3-inch 4K display. Depending on which variant you buy, you’ll be able to configure as much as 64GB RAM. The GT75 Titan is priced at Rs2,99,990

Dell XPS 15

Also referred to as the XPS 15 (2018), this will surely be the most powerful ultrabook made by Dell thus far. That is because it will be available with the new Core i9 processor. Gamers could perhaps find this suddenly very relevant since this will also pack in the powerful Nvidia GTX 1050Ti graphics. Dell also says that the new InfinityEdge display with 4K resolution consumes lesser power than before. Though the exact variant prices haven’t been announced, it’ll be safe to assume that the Core i9 variant will sit at the top of the pile, and would be priced close to $2000 (around Rs1,30,000).

Asus ROG G703

Asus has expanded the ROG G703 line-up with a Core i9 variant as well. You get the option of configuring the machine with as much as 64GB RAM. Gamers would find the GeForce GTX 1080 graphics relevant. The 17.3-inch display will have the Full HD resolution, and supports the 144Hz refresh rates and Nvidia’s G-Sync technology. The ROG G703 is virtual reality (VR) content ready as well. This will roll out in some countries over the coming weeks with a price tag of $3,499 (around Rs2,2700).

Alienware 17

Dell will be updating the top of the line Alienware 17 gaming laptop with the new Core i9 processor. This will have 16GB RAM, an Nvidia GTX1080 OC graphics. This gaming laptop will have a 17.3-inch display. The Alienware 17 will also be virtual reality (VR) content ready. This variant will have a sticker price of $3,699 (around Rs2,40,000).