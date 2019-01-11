Mi Soundbar launched in India, prices start Rs 4,999

The Mi Soundbar will be available on Mi.com and Flipkart starting 15 January.

Xiaomi on Thursday launched the Mi Soundbar home audio system in India. The Mi Soundbar shared the stage with two Smart TVs — the Mi LED TV 4X Pro and Mi LED TV 4A Pro.

The Soundbar comes with eight drivers, including two 20mm dome tweeters for the highs, two 2.5” woofers for the mids and four passive radiators for the lows and bass. Connectivity options include line-in, aux, Bluetooth and S/PDIF.

The Mi Soundbar will be available starting 16 January at Rs 4,999 on Mi.com and Mi Home stores.

Coming to the Smart TVs, the 4X Pro is a 55-inch TV while the 4A Pro is a 43-inch TV. Xiaomi is eyeing a stronger foothold as a serious Smart TV brand in India with the launch of these TVs.

Both TVs come with 20W stereo speakers with DTS HD-surround sound, Bluetooth remotes which support voice recognition and an Android-based interface called PatchWall which natively supports Hotstar, Hungama, Sony Liv, Voot, Eros Now, Zee5, Hooq, Epic ON and more.

The 4X Pro comes equipped with 64-bit Amlogic quad-core chipset with Mali-450 GPU, 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The 4A Pro comes with the same chipset and internal storage, but with only 1GB of RAM. Both TVs support WiFi 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz/5GHz. I/O options include 3 HDMI slots, 2 USB ports and one Ethernet and PDIF port each.

The Mi LED TV 4X Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 while the Mi LED TV 4A Pro is priced at Rs 22,999 and will be available on Mi.com and Flipkart starting 15 January.