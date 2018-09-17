OnePlus ventures into smart TV space

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau. Photo: Reuters

OnePlus, a company that started off as a sub-brand of Oppo that built high-end smartphones at a reasonable price, has announced its plans to venture into the smart TV market. OnePlus Founder and CEO, Pete Lau, will lead the new division alongside the existing smartphone division.

Lau is eyeing a connected future with this move, as he brings 20 years of experience in the smartphone and Blu-ray industries.

“I dream about a time when technology is truly seamless, an effortless part of your life without being the focus. As other consumer electronics have evolved and improved our lives, televisions have remained conventional and cumbersome,” said Lau.

He has hinted at developing an AI-assistant for the smart TV, which will be armed with high quality hardware, a seamless user experience and a minimalistic design.

“For most of us, there are four major environments we experience each day: the home, the workplace, the commute, and being on-the-move. The home -- perhaps the most important environment experience -- is just starting to enjoy the benefits of intelligent connectivity,” said Lau.

“With the development of AI technology, our imagination is endless – and we are looking forward to the future,” he added.

However, he hasn’t mentioned any details on the specifications of the OnePlus TV, but it wouldn’t be surprising at if it came with a 4K display with HDR and an in-house AI-assistant similar to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, only with a more visual element.

The OnePlus TV is in early stages of its development for now. According to Business Insider, it might be launched by next year.