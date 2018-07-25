Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro on flash sale today via Flipkart and Mi.com
Redmi Note 5 Pro’s 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants will be available in the flash sale on Flipkart and Mi.com
Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi’s bestselling phone, the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available on a flash sale today. The sale will kick off at 12 pm on Flipkart and Mi.com. This is a flash sale, so interested buyers should bear in mind that the quantities of the phone will be limited and since this is a bi-weekly sale, those who can’t get their hands on the device this time can try again on Friday. Redmi Note 5 Pro’s 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants will be available in the flash sale.
Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications and price:
On the front, Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch full-HD display with a resolution of 2160x1080 and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with a choice between 4GB and 6GB RAM memory and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via MicroSD card. It runs Android Nougat 7.1 with the MIUI 9 custom rom running on top. Other features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. Further, it has a 4,000mAh battery which supports fast charging.
On the photography front, the Note 5 Pro features a 12MP + 15MP dual rear camera setup, sporting an aperture of f/2.2, while on the front it has a 20MP selfie camera.
The Note 5 Pro is priced at ₹14,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and ₹16,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. The phone is available through Flipkart and Mi.com. Those buying the phone from Mi.com enjoy 3-month subscription to Hungama Music, an additional 4.5TB data and ₹2,200 cashback from Jio.
Redmi Note 5 Pro competitors:
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is pitted against the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Moto G6 Plus and the new Honor 9N.
More From Technology »
- Xiaomi Mi A2: First Impressions
- PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 update: New War Mode, Clan System and more
- BSNL eyes ₹650 crore revenue from partnerships with virtual network operators
- Xiaomi Mi A2 launch highlights: Mi A2 priced at Rs 20,000, Mi A2 Lite at Rs 14,500, no word on India launch
- What is new in Honor 9N and where it stands in the affordable segment
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Xiaomi Mi A2: First Impressions
- Chidambaram gets interim protection from HC in INX Media case
- PUBG Mobile 0.7.0 update: New War Mode, Clan System and more
- Paytm takes on Amex, Visa, Mastercard over data storage rules
- NCLAT strikes down cement firms’ plea against ₹ 6,700 crore CCI penalty for ‘cartelization’