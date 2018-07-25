Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro on flash sale today via Flipkart and Mi.com

This is a bi-weekly sale, so those who can’t get their hands on the device this time can try again on Friday

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi’s bestselling phone, the Redmi Note 5 Pro will be available on a flash sale today. The sale will kick off at 12 pm on Flipkart and Mi.com. This is a flash sale, so interested buyers should bear in mind that the quantities of the phone will be limited and since this is a bi-weekly sale, those who can’t get their hands on the device this time can try again on Friday. Redmi Note 5 Pro’s 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants will be available in the flash sale.

Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications and price:

On the front, Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch full-HD display with a resolution of 2160x1080 and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with a choice between 4GB and 6GB RAM memory and 64GB internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via MicroSD card. It runs Android Nougat 7.1 with the MIUI 9 custom rom running on top. Other features include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and Micro-USB. Further, it has a 4,000mAh battery which supports fast charging.

On the photography front, the Note 5 Pro features a 12MP + 15MP dual rear camera setup, sporting an aperture of f/2.2, while on the front it has a 20MP selfie camera.

The Note 5 Pro is priced at ₹14,999 for the 4GB RAM variant and ₹16,999 for the 6GB RAM variant. The phone is available through Flipkart and Mi.com. Those buying the phone from Mi.com enjoy 3-month subscription to Hungama Music, an additional 4.5TB data and ₹2,200 cashback from Jio.

Redmi Note 5 Pro competitors:

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is pitted against the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Moto G6 Plus and the new Honor 9N.