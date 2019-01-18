OnePlus 6T: Republic Day offers

Buyers will receive Rs 1,500 instant discount on all OnePlus 6T purchases through HDFC Bank credit and debit cards on Amazon.in.

Premium smartphone maker OnePlus, today announced its first-ever ‘OnePlus Assured Upgrade’ program on the purchase of the OnePlus 6T starting 19 January. As part of the program, OnePlus 6T buyers during the Republic Day sales on Amazon.in and OnePlus exclusive offline stores will get guaranteed buyback value of a maximum of 70% of the purchase value of the device and a minimum of 40% of the purchase value of the device between 3-12 months from purchase date of the device on upgrade to a future OnePlus flagship.

Additionally, OnePlus will roll out exclusive limited period offers for prospective OnePlus 6T buyers to celebrate this Republic Day. The offers that will go live starting 19 January 2019 for Amazon Prime members and 20 January 2019 for all other users include Rs 1,500 instant discount on all OnePlus 6T purchases through HDFC Bank credit and debit cards on Amazon.in.

Customers purchasing the OnePlus 6T on oneplus.in, OnePlus exclusive offline stores, Croma or Reliance Digital outlets would be eligible for a Rs 1,500 cashback on all EMI transactions using SBI Bank credit cards starting 19 January 2019. They would also be able to avail up to six months of no-cost EMI.

Buyers would also be eligible for an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange of their old devices for the OnePlus 6T on Amazon.in, oneplus.in and at all OnePlus exclusive offline stores.

The OnePlus 6T is an incremental upgrade over the OnePlus 6, which was launched in May this year. The OnePlus 6T comes with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display at the front with a resolution of 2340x1080.

At the heart of the device is the same powerhouse found inside the OnePlus 6—the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, paired with 6GB of RAM in the 128GB variant and 8GB in the 256GB variant. There’s neither expandable storage nor a 512GB variant this time, so you might have to wait till May next year for saving more Netflix series on your phone.

Backing the device is a 3,750mAh battery with OnePlus’ proprietary Dash Charge.

The software end of things has also seen some changes. For instance, the gesture controls have been updated. There’s now dedicated recents gesture that allows you quicker access to view your recents apps. The software update also aims at increasing battery life and introduce some digital well-being features.