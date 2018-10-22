OnePlus vs Apple: What’s happening on 29 and 30 October?

Apple’s unveiling of the new iPad Pro and, possibly, the new AirPower charging mat coincided with OnePlus 6T’s launch in New York City on October 30.

OnePlus on Friday hit a speed bump in its rather smooth run so far in the smartphone market. The Chinese smartphone maker was set to globally unveil the new OnePlus 6T on October 30 in New York City as an attempt to make its presence felt in the North American market. But when Apple broke the news that it would host its second launch event on October 30 in New York City, OnePlus was taken aback.

“We have only just begun our journey and cannot afford to let one of the most important products in our history be affected by another great product launch,” Pete Lau, CEO, OnePlus said in a post on OnePlus forums.

The next logical step for OnePlus was to move the launch to an earlier date — October 29.

“After deep reflection, we have decided to move the OnePlus 6T launch event in New York City to October 29,” he said.

Now while this looks like a small deal, everything that seemed set for OnePlus three days ago has to be redone again. “We were dealt a pretty bad hand. Our challenge was to find a way to make the most of a bad situation,” Lau added.

The change in plans has also affected the guests who will be attending the launch event. OnePlus has acknowledged the fact and has promised to take care of flight tickets and hotel bookings.

“We will cover any costs you might incur to change your plans. If you need to pay to move your flight, we’ve got your back. Same goes for those of you who booked a hotel or made other arrangements. Our team will be getting in touch with all ticket owners individually to help you out,” he said.

Why was 30 October such a hot date for Apple?

Apple’s decision to keep 30 October as its second “D-Day” in two months shouldn’t be all that surprising though. The month has been full of tech events, with the Google Pixel launch taking place in the first week, the Huawei launch taking place in the second and Apple’s own iPhone XR going on sale on the 22nd. This left only the fourth week suitable for Apple to launch the products that didn’t share the stage with the new iPhones last month.

It is also perfect for Tim Cook as he gets to fly home to Cupertino just before the Q4 earnings are announced.

What can you expect?

OnePlus ‘Unlock the Speed’ event

Here are the things that OnePlus has confirmed via teasers and forum statements:

—Teardrop notch over the Optic AMOLED display

—In-display fingerprint scanner

—No headphone jack and wireless charging

—Snapdragon 845 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM

—Version 2 of Oxygen OS 9

Here are the things we expect to see in the OnePlus 6T:

— 16MP + 20MP rear camera

— 6.4-inch inch display

Apple event

Here’s what we expect from Apple’s event on October 30:

—Apple iPad

—MacBook Air

—Mac Mini

—AirPods

—AirPower charging mat

You can read more about these devices by clicking here.