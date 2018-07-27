Fortnite Android likely to be exclusive to Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Most big Android flagships have already been launched with this except the Galaxy Note 9. It will only add icing to the cake if the two are launched together.

If you’re a gaming enthusiast who’s excited about the latest Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s launch, taking place at the Samsung Unpacked event next month, you might want to think bigger. Don’t let the rumours of incremental updates like the Snapdragon 845 SoC or the 4,000mAh battery get you excited, as there is something that might entice you even more.

According to XDA Developers, it seems that Samsung is partnering with Epic Games to launch the much-awaited Fortnite Mobile for Android. It mentions that the game will be first launched on the Note 9 and then on other Android phones. Another source, 9to5Google, says Samsung is planning to give $100-$150 worth of V-Bucks for in-game use exclusively to Note 9 buyers. If you’re not into V-Bucks, you might also be able buy wireless AKG headphones that are presumably worth around the same amount.

This makes perfect sense, as Samsung is expected to advertise this phone as a gaming phone. Some reports suggest that Samsung is adding a vapour chamber heat pipe to the phone so it doesn’t overheat. It is also said the game will have S-Pen support. Additionally, Fortnite has been around on iOS for about four months but its Android release is still awaited. Most big Android flagships have already been launched with this except the Galaxy Note 9. It will only add icing to the cake if the two are launched together.

Fortnite Mobile currently makes $2 million a day, according to a report by Sensor Tower, and players have spent $150 million on in-app purchases. Sensor Tower also suggests that parent company Epic Games could make $500 million by the end of 2018 with the Android launch.

But the wait is on. If you do the math and go by Samsung traditions, the Galaxy Note 9 will be launched in a couple of weeks and will take at least a month to become available publicly. This means the game will be available to other Android users by October, at least according to the reports.