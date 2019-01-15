Nokia 9.1 PureView with 5 cameras, Nokia 6.2 might launch at MWC 2019

The Nokia 6.2 might also be on display at Nokia’s exhibit.

Nokia had pretty eventful 2018—from the revival of the classic banana phone to the slew of Android One devices. The foundation of this incredible line-up had its roots in the Mobile World Congress, where Nokia showcased smartphones including the Nokia 8 Sirocco.

HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas recently posted a video on Twitter which was not only a throwback to the MWC 2018 but also teased what Nokia is cooking for the upcoming leg of the trade fair.

We can expect the much awaited penta-lens smartphone, the Nokia 9 PureView, to take the centre stage at the MWC 2019. The smartphone has been making several appearances online in the form of unofficial renders. Apart from the penta-lens setup, the smartphone is expected to be an Android One device running Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and HMD’s proprietary PureView display spanning 5.99-inches.

We expect the Nokia 9 PureView to be priced in the same price bracket as the Nokia 8 Sirocco, and if that is the case then the smartphone will be one of the best value-for-money flagships.

The Nokia 6.2 might also be on display at Nokia’s exhibit. Nokia_Leaks, a Twitter handle dedicated to Nokia scoops, tweeted out a few details about the Nokia 6.2. The smartphone will come with a Snapdragon 632 processor paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM and a 6.2-inch display. The Nokia 6.1 comes with a Snapdragon 630 SoC and is paired with up to 4GB RAM.

Nokia 6.2 (6 2019): 6.2-inch display with camera hole-punch, Snapdragon 632, 4/6GB RAM, 16MP Dual-rear Zeiss Camera,OZO Audio, First market China. Coming Jan end/Feb 2019. — Nokia_Leaks (@LeaksNokia) January 10, 2019

It is also highly likely that the Nokia 9.1 PureView might be launched before the MWC 2019, somewhere around the end of January.