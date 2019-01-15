Nokia 9.1 PureView with 5 cameras, Nokia 6.2 might launch at MWC 2019
The Nokia 9.1 is expected to boast a penta-lens setup at the back, a Snapdragon 845 SoC and 8GB of RAM. It might be priced similarly to the Nokia 8 Sirocco
Nokia had pretty eventful 2018—from the revival of the classic banana phone to the slew of Android One devices. The foundation of this incredible line-up had its roots in the Mobile World Congress, where Nokia showcased smartphones including the Nokia 8 Sirocco.
HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas recently posted a video on Twitter which was not only a throwback to the MWC 2018 but also teased what Nokia is cooking for the upcoming leg of the trade fair.
Throwback to #MWC 2018. It's almost time for #Barcelona again, can't wait! #nokiamobile #nokia #coolnewstuff https://t.co/PpZEBUveWQ— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 12, 2019
We can expect the much awaited penta-lens smartphone, the Nokia 9 PureView, to take the centre stage at the MWC 2019. The smartphone has been making several appearances online in the form of unofficial renders. Apart from the penta-lens setup, the smartphone is expected to be an Android One device running Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and HMD’s proprietary PureView display spanning 5.99-inches.
We expect the Nokia 9 PureView to be priced in the same price bracket as the Nokia 8 Sirocco, and if that is the case then the smartphone will be one of the best value-for-money flagships.
The Nokia 6.2 might also be on display at Nokia’s exhibit. Nokia_Leaks, a Twitter handle dedicated to Nokia scoops, tweeted out a few details about the Nokia 6.2. The smartphone will come with a Snapdragon 632 processor paired with 4GB and 6GB of RAM and a 6.2-inch display. The Nokia 6.1 comes with a Snapdragon 630 SoC and is paired with up to 4GB RAM.
Nokia 6.2 (6 2019): 6.2-inch display with camera hole-punch, Snapdragon 632, 4/6GB RAM, 16MP Dual-rear Zeiss Camera,OZO Audio, First market China. Coming Jan end/Feb 2019.— Nokia_Leaks (@LeaksNokia) January 10, 2019
It is also highly likely that the Nokia 9.1 PureView might be launched before the MWC 2019, somewhere around the end of January.
