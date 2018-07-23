JioPhone exchange offer, 90 GB data benefit, eligibility details, recharge plans explained

Kicked off on July 20, the JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer allows buyers to purchase a JioPhone at an effective cost of ₹501.

The JioPhone Monsoon Hungama offer, which allows buyers to purchase a JioPhone at an effective cost of ₹501, kicked off on July 20. Customers can exchange any feature phone of any brand for a new JioPhone with this offer. It is different from the original method of purchasing the JioPhone because users get to keep the device. If you’re one of those who wish to avail this offer, here’s what you need to know.

Basic know-how:

- JioPhone or any CDMA or operator locked devices will not be accepted for exchange. That means if you already own a JioPhone or a phone still on contract with another telecom provider, you will not be eligible for the offer.

- Apart from battery & charger, no other accessories (like headphone etc.) are required for exchange.

- The phone for exchange has to be in working condition without any damaged or missing or burnt parts.

- The phone has to be at least 3.5 years old (the phone model should be made after January 1, 2015).

- The phone can be any nonVOLTE phone.

- Your Aadhaar number will be required for the offer.

- For Mobile Number Portability(MNP), you will be required to carry the new MNP JIO number.

Monthly plans and recharge offers:

Users opting for JioPhone Recharge Plan under Monsoon Hungama offer will get unlimited voice and data for 6 months on paying an extra ₹594 at the time of activation. Jio is also providing a “special exchange bonus” of a 6GB data voucher worth ₹101. Jio claims this takes total data to 90GB over six months.

Currently, two JioPhone plans available – ₹49 and ₹153.The ₹49 plan is a trial plan with 1 GB monthly data and unlimited voice calling (local and STD to all operators) for 28 days. The ₹153 plan is Jio’s bestselling plan which provides 1.5 GB data/day and unlimited voice calling.

Jio has introduced another plan of ₹99 with 0.5GB data per day, unlimited free voice calling and 300 SMS for 28 days.

JioPhone specifications:

The JioPhone features a 2.4-inch QWVGA screen and is powered by a dual-core processor paired with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of built-in storage. The phone also supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card.

It also sports a 2-megapixel rear camera and a 0.3-megapixel (VGA) front-facing camera. Connectivity options available on the JioPhone include single SIM (nano), 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, FM Radio, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS and microUSB 2.0. The device is powered by a 2,000mAh battery, and it runs on KaiOS as operating software

Additional app support:

Starting from August 15, JioPhone will support popular apps like WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube. The JioPhone already provides access to the company’s suite of apps like MyJio, JioMusic, and JioTV.