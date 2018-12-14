6 new features coming to WhatsApp

You will soon be able to autoplay a string of audio messages on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has been testing several new features lately, like consecutive voice messages, picture-in-picture mode, private reply, dark mode and QR codes. You can try them out via WhatsApp Beta which allows early access to the latest features in testing. To become a beta tester, simply click on this link and become a WhatsApp beta tester. However, WhatsApp beta is known for having bugs and crashes, so be aware of what you’re getting into. You can always opt out of beta by going to the same link.

Here are some new WhatsApp beta features:

Consecutive Voice Messages:

The new feature allows automatic queuing of voice messages. All you will have to do is to tap on the play button and WhatsApp will play all the voice messages in a row for you. This feature was spotted on WhatsApp beta for iOS (v 2.18.100) and is only present in the code of Android Beta version (v 2.18.362) which is likely to be enabled remotely.

QR Codes:

Instead of sharing your WhatsApp number digit-by-digit, you will soon be able to share your contact details via a QR code. For the safety of users, they can also revoke the QR code which then stops it from letting other future users scan the code to get contact information.

QR codes aren’t new to WhatsApp though. WhatsApp requires users to scan one when logging into WhatsApp via their desktops.

Dark Mode:

Pretty straightforward—a mode that turns everything that’s bright and lively to a darker theme for night time use, so it’s less harsh on your eyes.

Group Call Shortcut:

Since the group video and audio calling feature was introduced on WhatsApp, the only way to make group calls has been by calling a user first and then tapping on the group calling button on the call screen in the top right corner.

WhatsApp will soon change this behaviour by introducing a standalone button for making group calls, but only in group chats. Simply tap on the button, select the friends you wish to call and then select if it will be voice or video call. This feature also showed up only in the iOS beta version of the app (v2.18.363).

Media Preview:

This will allow you to preview any media directly via your notification tray. So you can simply swipe down on the message and view the photo, video or audio sent to you without opening the app itself. This feature is not available to everyone, with iOS devices being the ones to receive this feature more often than others.

Picture-in-picture:

When you click on a YouTube link sent by someone on WhatsApp, the system instantly triggers the YouTube app to open. With this beta feature, you can watch the YouTube video in a box hovering over the chat window, saving you multiple taps on the recents button.