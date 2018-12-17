The Huawei Nova 4 is only the third smartphone in the world with a hole-punch display

The Nova 4 has the same gradient design on its glass back like the Nova 3 and Nova 3i.

After losing out to Samsung in the punch-hole display race, Chinese smartphone maker Huawei launched the Nova 4 smartphone in China with a hole in its display. The hole is present in the top left corner and serves the purpose of bearing a camera while chucking the notch design.

Huawei’s sub-brand Honor pre-announced the View 20 last week, just a few moments before Samsung announced the Galaxy A8s with a similar Infinity-O-Hole, beating the chaebol to the punch. The View 20 bears an uncanny resemblance to the Nova 4 both physically and internally.

The Huawei Nova 4 features a 6.4-inch 2310x1080 display and is powered by a Kirin 970 processor which is paired to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The back of the smartphone sports a triple camera setup with a 48MP+16MP+2MP configuration along with a fingerprint scanner. The electronically stabilised front camera sitting underneath the punch-hole cutout has a 25MP sensor.

The Nova 4 is backed by a 3,750mAh battery and can be charged with a 18W fast charging over USB Type-C. It runs Android Pie with EMUI interface.

The Nova 4 is priced at 3,399 yuan (about Rs 35,000) for the variant with a 48MP camera while the lower-end variant with a 20MP sensor is priced at 3,099 yuan (about Rs 32,000). The smartphone will likely make its way to the Indian markets next year in January.