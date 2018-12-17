The Huawei Nova 4 is only the third smartphone in the world with a hole-punch display
The Huawei Nova 4 features a 6.4-inch 2310x1080 display with a hole to accommodate the front facing camera in an attempt to skip the display notch
After losing out to Samsung in the punch-hole display race, Chinese smartphone maker Huawei launched the Nova 4 smartphone in China with a hole in its display. The hole is present in the top left corner and serves the purpose of bearing a camera while chucking the notch design.
Huawei’s sub-brand Honor pre-announced the View 20 last week, just a few moments before Samsung announced the Galaxy A8s with a similar Infinity-O-Hole, beating the chaebol to the punch. The View 20 bears an uncanny resemblance to the Nova 4 both physically and internally.
The Huawei Nova 4 features a 6.4-inch 2310x1080 display and is powered by a Kirin 970 processor which is paired to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The back of the smartphone sports a triple camera setup with a 48MP+16MP+2MP configuration along with a fingerprint scanner. The electronically stabilised front camera sitting underneath the punch-hole cutout has a 25MP sensor.
It has the same gradient design on its glass back like the Nova 3 and Nova 3i.
The Nova 4 is backed by a 3,750mAh battery and can be charged with a 18W fast charging over USB Type-C. It runs Android Pie with EMUI interface.
The Nova 4 is priced at 3,399 yuan (about Rs 35,000) for the variant with a 48MP camera while the lower-end variant with a 20MP sensor is priced at 3,099 yuan (about Rs 32,000). The smartphone will likely make its way to the Indian markets next year in January.
More From Technology »
- Smartphone comparison: Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 vs Redmi Note 6 Pro
- From ‘123456’ to ‘princess’, here is the list of worst passwords to have
- Realme U1 3GB variant goes open for sale on Amazon.in: Price, offers, specifications
- A how-to guide on Google Shopping
- Apple will update iPhones in China to avoid a ban on sales
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Boeing buying stake in Embraer operations for $4.2 billion
- Demonetisation: Data on printing of Rs 2000, Rs 500 notes should be disclosed, says CIC
- US and China trade barbs at WTO amid calls for reform
- Andreas Goss named CEO of Thyssenkrupp Tata Steel
- Where the world’s smart money made and lost it in 2018
Mark to Market »
- Does Reliance Jio see need to deleverage?
- 4 years since Senvion sale, turnaround continues to elude Suzlon
- Falling fuel prices, new axle norms to help cement makers save freight cost
- Tailwinds of debt reduction and annuity sales drive DLF’s shares
- Expecting a quick recovery in rural consumption will be foolhardy