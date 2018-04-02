On April Fools’ Day, Elon Musk tweets Tesla is bankrupt
Southfield, Michigan: After the worst month for Tesla Inc. shares in more than seven years, punctuated by company blog posts about the death of a Model X driver, Elon Musk is joking about his electric-car maker going bankrupt.
“Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt,” the chief executive officer wrote in an April Fools’ Day tweet on Sunday. Another post included a photo of Musk and a message that he “was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by ‘Teslaquilla’ bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks.”
Tesla’s stock fell by 22% in March, the steepest monthly drop since December 2010, the year the company went public. Moody’s Investors Service last week to cut Tesla’s credit rating further into junk status and said the company may soon have to raise more than $2 billion, sending its bonds to all-time lows. Bloomberg
Latest News »
- Ashok Leyland March sales up 23% at 22,453 units
- Donald Trump says deal for young immigrants is ‘no more’
- SC allows Tamil Nadu’s contempt plea on setting up of Cauvery Management Board
- Kim Jong Un mingles with K-Pop stars in overture to South Korea
- Sandhar Technologies shares rise 4% on stock market debut
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Concor: strong volumes, but falling lead distances can crimp benefits
The trends in airline privatisation around the world
Why Electrosteel Steels is so attractive to Vedanta
RBI policy: Of tumbling cauliflower prices, crumbling rate hike arguments
Why are infrastructure stocks falling when order flows in roads are up?