Airtel announces iPhone pre-order dates

Indian telecom major Airtel has announced the pre-order dates of the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR in India. While the iPhone XS and XS Max will go up for pre-orders on September 21, the comparatively affordable iPhone XR will be up for pre-orders from October 19. The new iPhones will be available on the Airtel Online Store.

Airtel will be one of the two eSIM compatible telecom operators that will be suitable to work with the new dual-SIM iPhones, the other one being Jio which is expected to announce the pre-order dates soon.

As announced by Apple at the day of their launch, the iPhone XS and XS Max will go on sale from September 28 while the iPhone XR will be available for sale from October 26.

The full price sheet of all three iPhones is given below.

Storage iPhone XS iPhone XS Max iPhone XR 64GB ₹99,900 ₹1,09,900 ₹76,900 128GB — — ₹81,900 256GB ₹1,14,900 ₹1,24,900 ₹91,900 512GB ₹1,34,900 ₹1,44,900 —

iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR: Features

The iPhone XS and XS Max share the Apple A12-Bionic chipset along with 12MP+12MP dual rear camera setup. The camera has advanced depth segmentation, using the Neural Engine, Smart HDR creating photos with high dynamic range and dynamic depth of field that is user adjustable in the Photos app.

The iPhone XR on the other hand also has the A12-Bionic chipset but a single 12MP camera with larger and deeper pixels and the same user adjustable dynamic depth of field that the iPhone XS and XS Max feature. It is shod with a Liquid Retina display instead of the OLED which is not Full-HD+.

The iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will come in three finishes: gold, silver and space grey. The iPhone XR will come in white, black, blue, red, coral and yellow.