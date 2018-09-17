Apple iOS 12 rolls out tonight: How to get it, compatible devices and more
iOS 12 will start rolling out as a free update tonight at 10:30 pm and is compatible with all iPhone devices beyond the 5S (including iPhone SE)
Apple’s latest mobile operating system, the iOS 12, will make its way to the general public tonight. This takes place three days before the new iPhones—XS, XS Max and XR—go on sale, i.e. on September 21. The download will start rolling out tonight at 10:30 pm on compatible iPhones and iPads.
iOS 12’s beta has been around for a while now and has given many a taste of what the final iteration of it would look like.
iOS 12: Compatible devices
iOS 12 is compatible with all iPhone devices beyond the 5S (including iPhone SE), while the compatible iPads include iPad Mini 2, 3 and 4, iPad Air, iPad Air 2, iPad Pro, 6th and 5th-generation iPads. The 6th-generation iPod Touch will also support the iOS 12.
iPhone XS, XS Max and XR will all run iOS 12 out-of-the-box.
Apple iOS 12 is a free upgrade and weighs in at 2.77GB and might require extra space on your Apple device. This means you might have to free up some space by deleting or backing up your stuff to iCloud.
You can read more about the rest of the devices that should’ve been announced at the iPhone launch event here.
iOS 12: How to update
There are two ways to update to iOS 12.
First is updating over-the-air (OTA) on a WiFi network. Simply head to Settings>General>Software update.
You might have to wait few moments until the new version is searched. Once it’s done, you’ll be prompted to download and install the update. We suggest you keep your device charged up to at least 50% to ensure it doesn’t run out of power while updating.
The second way to update to iOS 12 is through iTunes. This can be done by plugging your phone into a Windows or Mac system which has iTunes installed. After opening iTunes, click on the iPhone (or iPad) symbol. Then click on “check for software” and then download and install the update on your device.
iOS 12: Features
The iOS 12 was unveiled at Apple’s WWDC conference in June. Top features of the iOS 12 include support for FaceTime conference, which can now hold up to 32 participants at a time, Memojis which allow integration of your personality and mood and screen time that lets you limit the amount of time you spend on a particular app and even set a bedtime for apps, which blocks app notifications after a specific time, much like Google’s Digital Wellbeing.
You can read about all the new iOS 12 features here.
