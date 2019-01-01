WhatsApp will no longer be available on these Nokia phones from today

WhatsApp has already stopped working on Nokia Symbian S60, BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, Windows Phone 8.0 and its older versions from 2017. From 1 February, 2020, you will not be able to run WhatsApp on Android versions 2.3.7 and older and iPhone iOS 7 and older.

New Delhi: If you are using any mobile phone running on Nokia S40 platform, WhatsApp will no longer be available from today. The Facebook-owned messaging service says that several mobile devices do not offer the kind of capabilities it needs to expand the app’s features in the future. Most users of Nokia Asha phones will be impacted as a result.

WhatsApp has already stopped working on Nokia Symbian S60, BlackBerry OS, BlackBerry 10, Windows Phone 8.0 and its older versions from 2017. And now from 1 February, 2020, you will not be able to run WhatsApp on Android versions 2.3.7 and older and iPhone iOS 7 and older.

WhatsApp had already announced that its services will no longer be supported on Nokia S40 after 31 December 2018. In order to run WhatsApp, you must be using a supported mobile phone.

The following models of Nokia Asha series, running on S40 operating system, will no longer have WhatsApp support: Nokia Asha 201, Nokia Asha 205 Chat Edition, Nokia Asha 210, Nokia Asha 230 Single SIM, Nokia Asha 230 Dual SIM, Nokia Asha 300, Nokia Asha 302, Nokia Asha 303, Nokia Asha 305, Nokia Asha 306, Nokia Asha 308, Nokia Asha 309, Nokia Asha 310, Nokia Asha 311, Nokia Asha 500, Nokia Asha 501, Nokia Asha 502, Nokia Asha 503.

Other models include Nokia 206, Nokia 208, Nokia 301, Nokia 515, Nokia C3-00, Nokia C3-01, Nokia X2-00, Nokia X2-01, Nokia X3-02 and Nokia X3-02.5.

“This was a tough decision for us to make, but the right one in order to give people better ways to keep in touch with friends, family, and loved ones using WhatsApp. If you use one of these affected mobile devices, we recommend upgrading to a newer Android, iPhone, or Windows Phone before the end of 2016 to continue using WhatsApp,” the instant messaging service said.

The only way to continue using WhatsApp now is to switch to another phone which is supported by the service.