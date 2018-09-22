Apple’s new smartwatch will monitor your heart only in the US, not in India or elsewhere
So far, only the US Food and Drug Administration has given clearance to Apple to go ahead with the feature in new smartwatches; process of gaining approval from agencies of other countries underway
London: Shoppers queuing up to buy Apple Inc.’s latest smartwatch anywhere but the US face an uncertain wait before they can use the product’s headline-grabbing electrocardiogram feature.
Only American customers are being told the functionality will be enabled for them later this year. Apple isn’t even promoting the feature on its international websites, and instead focuses solely on the existing heart rate analysis tool that was present in earlier models.
So far, only the US Food and Drug Administration has given clearance, sending the iPhone-maker confirmation on 11 September — just one day before Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook took to the stage at the company’s headquarters to announce the product.
The process of gaining approval from international equivalents to the FDA are underway, according to a person familiar with the matter. No date has been set for a global roll-out, the person said, but they said the feature would be enabled via a software update when certification was granted.
Representatives for the European Medicines Agency and UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency did not respond to requests for comment.
A spokeswoman for Apple declined to comment.
The ECG capability of the Apple Watch helps the device sense atrial fibrillation, an irregular heart rate that can increase the risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications.
On Thursday, FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in an interview that the US regulator wants to make it easier for other companies to follow Apple’s lead in integrating products like the Apple Watch’s heart monitor into new consumer gadgets. “The door is open to any manufacturer,” he said.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed
