POCO F1, POCO Launcher, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Note 9 first sale: Weekly gadget wrap

This week has been significant for technology in India – devices ranging between ultra-premium and ultra-budget were either launched or put on sale.

Take the POCO F1 for instance.

Touted by many as the new ‘Flagship Killer’, it was launched on August 22 at a price of ₹20,999 for the base model and will go on sale from August 29. Sporting jaw-dropping specifications like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, it is pitted against the OnePlus 6. The POCO F1 also features a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera and a 20MP front facing sensor.

Sealing the package is the LiquidCooling technology that claims to keep CPU temperatures low even during intense gaming sessions. The POCO F1 skips the glass back design for a more functional soft touch back, which covers a mammoth 4,000mAh battery. All this with a catchy name like “POCO”. Way to go!

It is also important to note that the POCO F1 runs on a custom UI called POCO Launcher, which is based off of Xiaomi’s MIUI launcher. At its launch, POCO’s Product Head promised that the launcher will be available for public download on the Play Store on August 29. However, one of POCO’s employees posted a beta version of the launcher on the MIUI Forum site, making it available to all devices running MIUI.

The POCO F1, though, was not the only device that was launched in India that day.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9, after its global launch at Samsung’s Unpacked event in New York, was launched in India on August 22. The premium flagship of the Korean electronics giant is now available on sale, starting at ₹67,900 for the 128GB variant.

The Note 9 is an incremental upgrade from its outgoing sibling, the Note 8, in every way. It now comes with a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED ‘Infinity Display’ with a resolution of 2960x 1440. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and uses a copper heat pipe to keep it cool during hardcore use. The Note 9 is available in two RAM variants of 6GB and 8GB and two storage variants of 128GB and 512GB, which can be further expanded to 1TB of storage via a MicroSD card.

On the photography front, the Note 9 comes with a 12MP+12MP dual-rear camera setup. Both rear cameras feature optical image stabilisation. For clicking selfies, it has an 8MP front facing camera.

If you buy the Note 9 on the PayTM mall, you will receive a cashback of ₹6,000. HDFC Bank also is providing a cashback of ₹6,000 to customers shopping through HDFC debit and credit cards and also when buying the phone through HDFC’s consumer durable loans. The Samsung Upgrade Program provides customers a bonus of ₹6,000 over the exchange value of their devices.

The Note 9 is a premium flagship, but what about devices on the other end of the spectrum?

10.or, Amazon’s in-house brand, launched its latest ultra-budget phone, the 10.or D2, on August 23, starting at ₹6,999. The phone features a 5.45-inch HD+ display on the front with a resolution of 1440x720 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. The device is available in 2GB or 3GB RAM, depending on the variant you choose and 16GB or 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB via a MicroSD card. To click photos, it has a 13MP Sony IMX258 sensor on the back and a 5MP selfie camera on the front.

Samsung also announced a similarly specced smartphone running Android Go, the Samsung J2 Core. The phone is yet to be launched and its price is yet to be revealed.

Samsung stole Nokia’s thunder after the smartphone race started in 2010. Nokia is trying to catch up eight years later with its latest Android smartphone, the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is the second successor to Nokia’s first Android smartphone, the Nokia 6, that was launched in 2017. The 6.1 Plus is also the first Nokia device to feature a notched display. It comes with a screen that is 5.8-inches tall and has a resolution of 2280x1080. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM. The phone also comes with stock Android, much like its predecessors and features an understated yet very attractive design. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is priced at ₹16,999 and will be available on sale from August 30.

Oppo took the design of the notch a notch further, with its teardrop notch on the Oppo F9 and F9 Pro. Launched on August 21, the Oppo F9 starts at ₹19,990 while the Oppo F9 Pro is priced at ₹23,990. The devices differ from each other only in terms of storage, camera and VOOC Flash charging. Both phones come with the same 6.3-inch full HD+ LCD diplay, MediaTek Helio P60 SoC and 16MP + 2MP dual rear cameras.

The F9 pro, however, comes with 6GB of RAM as compared to 4GB on the F9, a 25MP front camera as compared to a 16MP camera on the F9 and VOOC fast charging, which the F9 lacks. The phones go on sale starting August 31 exclusively through Flipkart.