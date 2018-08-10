French court orders Twitter to change smallprint after privacy case
Twitter was also fined €30,000 by a Paris court, a sum UFC-Que Choisir said was “insignificant for the social network”
A Paris court on Thursday ordered Twitter to change its smallprint, according to a consumer group which accused the tech giant of having “abusive” clauses in its terms and conditions.
UFC-Que Choisir claimed victory in its case against the US social media platform, saying “the conviction has a gigantic scope for the protection of users’ personal data”.
The consumer association had called on the high court “to recognise the abusive or illegal nature” of 256 clauses contained in Twitter’s terms and conditions that it said breached users’ privacy.
In particular, UFC-Que Choisir said the court’s decision guarantees Twitter users that their photos and tweets can no longer be “commercially exploited” if they have not given their consent.
“By ticking a small box to accept the terms of service, the consumer has not expressly accepted their data can be exploited,” the group said.
Twitter was also fined €30,000, a sum UFC-Que Choisir said was “insignificant for the social network which generated in 2017 a global turnover of $2.1 billion”.
The social network has one month to appeal. But “whatever his decision, this victory bodes well for similar procedures against Facebook and Google, still in progress,” the group said.
Those judgments are expected in “the coming months”, according to UFC-Que Choisir.
More From Technology »
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 price revealed in India, 512GB variant sells at ₹84,900
- Wireless chargers promise the moon, but speeds stay on Earth
- Privacy updates by tech companies: Are they protecting you from online snooping now?
- Epson EH-TW650: A treat for movie buffs who don’t want to spend on a high-end TV
- WhatsApp flaw lets hackers manipulate group chats, spread fake news
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Lupin Q1 result points to a tough year ahead
- Sensex, Nifty rallying due to higher valuations, not higher earnings
- BPCL, HPCL: Q1 results don’t move the needle, subsidy sharing concerns loom
- Eicher’s premium valuation ebbs as Royal Enfield rides downhill
- Cipla Q1 results: Costs and US recovery vital for FY19 health