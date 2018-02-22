WhatsApp’s upcoming features for Android

WhatsApp will soon have an ‘about us’ section for groups, where any member can add a description about the group. Photo: Bloomberg

After launching a separate app for businesses and incorporating UPI payments in the native app, WhatsApp is reportedly testing a bevy of new features for Android through its beta program. Users can access them by downloading the specific beta version of WhatsApp.

Allows group calls and video chats

One of the limitations in group chats on WhatsApp is that it doesn’t support voice and video calls between more than two people at a time. That may change soon as WhatsApp is trying out a new group calling feature. First seen in beta version 2.18.39 by a tech portal Wabetainfo, the feature adds the call and video button next to contact names in the groups. Users can add multiple people to initiate a group call. We don’t know how many people can be added in a group call.

Tell more about a group

First seen in beta version 2.18.54 by Wabetainfo, WhatsApp will soon have an “about us” section for groups, where any member can add a description about the group. The description can be seen by all the members at the top of the group info section. The option to edit the description will be available to all, but the group administrator can restrict others from modifying them.

Switching from voice to video calls with one tap

WhatsApp is working on a switch button in voice calls. It will allow users to switch from voice to video calls without disconnecting the ongoing call. Tapping on the switch button will send an invite to the person at the other end of the call to switch to video call. If the person accepts the invite, the voice call will get converted into video call. The feature was first noticed in beta version 2.18. 4.