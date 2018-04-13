Best games for your console

Sea of thieve

Xbox One: Rs3,999 (free with Xbox Game Pass subscription)

This game blends the varied elements of sailing, exploring, solving riddles, some fighting and treasure hunting, all in one gameplay experience. Sea Of Thieves has fantastic graphics of exotic islands as you go on a journey discovering hidden treasures, encountering friendly or often-hostile rival crews and amassing loot to enhance your in-game reputation. Sea Of Thieves is one of the titles that also supports the new Microsoft Xbox One X’s 4K and HDR10 capabilities. If you have the Xbox Game Pass subscription, you dont’ have to pay to play

A way out

Xbox One: Rs1,999

PlayStation 4: Rs1,999

This cooperative adventure title is best played with a friend, as the game’s main characters, Leo and Vincent. The game is set in the 1970s and the duo is making a daring escape from a fictional California prison to rebuild their life beyond. A Way Out offers a mix of action and strategy as you complete the different levels. Gameplay needs precise teamwork between you and your partner, or it’ll be a case of too many cooks spoiling the broth if your choices in-game aren’t unanimous.

Far Cry 5

Xbox One: Rs4,000 (Standard Edition); Rs5,000 (Deluxe Edition); Rs6,000 (Gold Edition)

PlayStation4: Rs3,999 (Standard Edition); Rs4,499 (Deluxe Edition); Rs5,999 (Gold Edition)

The latest Far Cry game is based in Hope County, Montana. This is where a fanatical doomsday cult is based, and the cult leader as well as his siblings run riot. You will need to not only stand up to this bunch, but wreak havoc on them in return, and, for that, you will have iconic muscle cars as well as all-terrain vehicles. This game supports the Xbox One X’s 4K and HDR10

capabilities.

FE

Xbox One: Rs1,500

PlayStation 4: Rs1,644

In this adventure game, you travel through a mythical Nordic jungle and come face to face with the secrets of the jungle as well as mystical creatures. Befriend the jungle-beings, and you will have birds who guide you, and animals who fight for you when you face an attack. The game’s beautiful graphics will look even better since Fe supports 4K resolution too.

Note: Prices may vary