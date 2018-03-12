Best slim notebooks that don’t compromise on power

Until a few years ago, buying a slim notebook was tantamount to giving up on some key elements such as a discreet graphics card. Most slim notebooks ran on Intel’s HD graphics which is just not adequate when it comes to handling games or graphic-intensive tasks such as photo or video editing. Most of the web browsers also require graphics cards to handle complex processes these days.

Here are some of the best slim notebooks with dedicated graphics inside.

Asus Vivobook S15

Rs79,000

Powered by Intel’s 8th Gen Core i7 processor, the new Vivobook S15 is one of the few slim (17.9mm) notebooks that also pack in discreet graphics. It uses Nvidia’s new low-power GeForce MX150 (2GB) graphics, which can handle games at lower settings. The S15 belongs to the new breed of thin-bezel notebooks and has a big 15.6-inch screen with a resolution of 1,920x1,080p. It runs Windows 10, offers a fingerprint sensor and has a premium metal finish.

Acer Nitro Spin

Rs80,999

The Nitro Spin is a 2-in-1 notebook which offers the power of the Nitro series of gaming notebooks and the 360-degree hybrid design and slim form factor of Acer’s Spin series. It is powered by Intel’s 8th Gen Core i5 processor and clubs it with Nvidia’s powerful GeForce 1050 (4GB) graphics, which can handle most new games comfortably. It is just 17.9 mm thick, making it one of the slimmest full-fledged gaming notebooks around.

Dell Inspiron 15 (7570)

Rs88,690

Dell Inspiron 15 is another of the new crop of metal clad notebooks with a thin-bezel design and slim form factor. It comes with a 15.6-inch display with a resolution of 1,920x1,080p and runs on Intel’s 8th Gen Core i7 processor with Nvidia’s GeForce 940 (4GB) graphics, yet measures just 20 mm thick and weighs 1.9kg. In terms of power, it is at par with the GeForce MX150.

Microsoft Surface Book 2

$2,499 (approximately Rs1,59,748)

Microsoft is finally bringing its 2-in-1 family of Surface Book 2 line-up in India. Expected sometime by the end of March or early April, the Surface Book 2’s higher variants run on Intel’s 8th Gen Core i7 processor with Nvidia’s top-of-the-line GeForce 1060 (6GB) graphics and offers a 15.6-inch screen with a resolution of 3,240x2,160p. For a big-screen notebook, it is just 23mm thick with the detachable keyboard and weighs 1.9kg.

Apple Macbook Pro 15

Rs2,28,100

Apple Macbook Pro 15 is one of the slimmest (15.5mm) big-screen notebooks with a dedicated graphics card. It runs on Intel’s 7th Gen Core i7 processor with AMD’s Radeon Pro 560 (4GB) graphics. While it is not in the same league as the Nvidia GeForce 1050, it is more powerful than the Nvidia GeForce MX150. Its other highlights include the 15.4-inch Retina display with a resolution of 2,880x1,800p, premium aluminium chassis, touch bar and a massive touchpad for the convenience of users.