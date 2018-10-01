Book train tickets through UTS on Mobile app
North Central Railway has launched ‘UTS on Mobile App’ for cashless, paperless and queue-free booking of unreserved tickets
New Delhi: Indian Railways has introduced a new mobile application which will help travellers in booking and cancelling unreserved tickets. The app, called ‘UTS on Mobile’, will be available free on the Android and Windows platforms.
Passengers using the UTS mobile app can travel without taking a hard copy of the train ticket. During the train journey, when the ticket checking staff ask for the ticket, a passenger can simply use ‘Show Ticket’ option in the UTS app.
The North Central Railway has launched 'UTS on Mobile App' for cashless, paperless and queue-free booking of unreserved tickets. Download the free app on your smartphone from google play store and experience convenience & empowerment on your fingertips. NCR: We care for you. pic.twitter.com/b9fnKdHGAx— railway northcentral (@CPRONCR) September 14, 2018
In addition to train tickets, passengers can also buy season tickets or renew their tickets from the app, which will be valid a day after booking the ticket.
???? ?????? ?? ???? ?? ??? ????? ?? ???? ????? ?? ????? ????, UTS ?????? ?? ?? ???????? ?? ???? ????????? ???? ???? ??? ??????, ??? ???? ??? ???? ???? ?? ??????? ?? ?????, ???? ???? ??? ?? ??? ?? ????? ??????? ???? : https://t.co/JoqSCEgwbj pic.twitter.com/O9sxAbDVZT— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) July 9, 2018
For booking tickets
1. Passengers have to download the mobile app ‘UTS on Mobile’ through Google/Windows/Apple app stores.
2. The app is free and users can download and install it without incurring any charges.
3. Once the app has been downloaded, the passenger has to register by providing his/her mobile number, nearest station, default booking train type, class, ticket type, number of passengers and frequently travelled routes.
4. The mobile application will send an OTP to the mobile number specified against the User ID field to ensure the validity of the mobile number. After successful registration, an SMS will be sent informing the user. A zero-balance R-Wallet account will be activated.
The UTS on Mobile app services are not available to a person under the age of 17 or anyone suspended or removed from service by Indian Railways.
The UTS on Mobile app, developed by the Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS), was introduced by Indian Railways to enhance the use of digital payment methods.
Use of the app will reduce the dependability on cash, cut transaction cost, maintain proper digital records of railway revenue and, most importantly, reduce the use of paper tickets.
