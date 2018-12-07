Top deals on Xiaomi smartphones during Flipkart, Amazon sale

Amazon is running ‘I Love Mi’ sale while Flipkart is having its Big Shopping Days sale during the same period — December 6 to 8. Both are offering Xiaomi smartphones at a discounted price.

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is offering some of its best selling smartphones like Poco F1, Mi A2, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5 Pro and Redmi Y2 at a discount on its website as well as on e-commerce portals like Flipkart and Amazon. The sale, which began yesterday, will last till tomorrow, Saturday.

Amazon is running the ‘I Love Mi’ sale while Flipkart is having its Big Shopping Days sale during the same period — December 6 to 8. Amazon is selling Redmi 6A (32GB) at a discounted price of Rs 6,999, Redmi Y2 (3+32 GB) at Rs 8,999 and the 4+64 GB variant at Rs 10,999, Mi A2’s 4+64 GB model at Rs 14,999 and the 6 + 128 GB one at Rs 16,999. The same offer is also on Mi.com.

Redmi 6A was the top selling smartphone for Xiaomi during the Diwali sale season.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, Redmi Note 6 Pro went on sale late last month. Xiaomi claimed to have sold over 6 lakh units in the first sale of the smartphone model.

During the Flipkart sale, the price of Redmi Note 5 Pro (4GB + 64GB) has been lowered from Rs 14,999 to Rs 12,999. The same deal is also available on Mi.com. The 6 GB + 64 GB variant is priced at Rs 14,999 during the sale.

Besides smartphones, there are deals also on the Mi Power Bank 2i, Mi Compact Speaker 2 and Mi Band 3. The sale is on from December 6-8.