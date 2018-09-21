OnePlus 6T: What we know after a teaser video, leaks

The ad also reveals that the back of the smartphone is devoid of a glass panel, something that all OnePlus 6 variants (except the Silk White variant) have.

If you thought the new iPhones were the worst kept secrets in the smartphone industry this year, think again. The sequel to the OnePlus 6, which was launched earlier this year, is about to be revealed in the second week of October. It has already made several unofficial appearances online and now it’s made an official appearance as well—alongside Amitabh Bachchan in a TV commercial. That’s not all, Amazon has also created a dedicated page for the successor to the OnePlus 6.

The TV commercial has confirmed several things about the new smartphone—its name for instance, OnePlus 6T—and has given us a clearer look at the back of the phone. Bachchan also talks about “a new way to unlock your smartphone”, without explicitly mentioning the method.

It has been widely reported that the 6T will come with a fingerprint reader beneath its Full HD+ AMOLED display. And it makes sense—OnePlus is a sister company of Oppo and Vivo and is owned by the same conglomerate, BBK. It has access to all the resources required to fit an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The TV commercial further makes our assumption stronger, since there’s no visible fingerprint scanner at the back of the phone, unlike the OnePlus 6.

The ad also reveals that the back of the smartphone is devoid of a glass panel, something that all OnePlus 6 variants (except the Silk White variant) have. It appears to be a matte finish, but it is not possible to determine the exact material used.

Coming to the numerous leaks and rumours surrounding the OnePlus 6T online, the phone is expected to come with a new screen design, most likely a teardrop notch. It is much smaller than the usual notches found on Android phones (and iPhones), and curves around the camera. The Oppo F9 Pro comes with this design. And while we are at it, the OnePlus 6T will sport a slightly larger, 6.4-inch Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340x1080.

It is also reported that the smartphone will skip the 3.5mm headphone jack. OnePlus has a solid reputation for making premium flagship smartphones while not skipping the beloved headphone jack.

“If we were to do that [remove the jack] two years ago, the percentage (of wireless headphones owners) would have been much lower and it would have caused a lot of friction for our users,” OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei told TechRadar while rationalising the decision.

The OnePlus 6T is also expected to come with the same chipset, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, and similar storage and memory options. At the back of the phone it will feature the same 16MP + 20MP cameras but with further AI integration.

