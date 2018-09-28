Mi Band 3, Air Purifier 2S go on first sale today at 12 noon

Mi Band 3 comes with a touch-enabled 0.78-inch OLED screen, which is about 85% larger than the Mi Band 2’s

Xiaomi launched seven new products across five line-ups yesterday at an event in Bengaluru. These include the Mi Band 3, Mi Air Purifier 2S, Mi Home Security Camera 360, Mi Luggage and the Mi TV 4 Pro. However, the Chinese electronics giant is particularly quick this time to roll out its products for sale.

The Mi Band 3 and Mi Air Purifier 2S will go on their first sale today at 12 noon. The Mi Band 3 comes in a single, non-NFC variant that is priced at Rs 1,999 while the Mi Air Purifier 2S, armed with an OLED display, will cost you Rs 8,999. Both products would be available on Amazon and Mi.com, but the Mi Air Purifier 2S will be available on Flipkart as well. Xiaomi will roll out its other products in the coming weeks.

Xiaomi is focusing on connected living with these devices, so the Mi Home app will be a one-stop interface that will let you interact with all devices, except the Mi Luggage.

Mi Band 3

The Mi Band 3 comes with a touch-enabled 0.78-inch OLED screen, which is about 85% larger than the Mi Band 2’s, and has a resolution of 128x80. It allows you to receive notifications and read WhatsApp messages on the screen. It also has a recessed control button which lets you navigate the watch and even accept and decline calls. It comes with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity and is powered by a 110mAh Li-polymer battery, which Xiaomi claims will provide 20 days of battery life. The watch is also water resistant up to 50 m

Mi Air Purfier 2S

The Mi Air Purifier 2S is the successor to the Mi Air Purifier 2 which features an OLED display that displays real-time air quality information and lets you toggle between modes. The Mi Air Purifier 2S comes with high-precision laser sensor which can detect particles that measure less than 0.3 microns.

It also comes with a 360-degree triple layer filter with activated carbon that removes particles up to PM2.5. Xiaomi claims that the device can purify a room of 350 sq ft in 11 minutes. Another feature that distinguishes the new Mi Air Purifier from the previous is that it now has greater app integration and it works with Google Assistant and Alexa.