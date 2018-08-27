Airtel announces 3-month free Netflix subscription with Airtel Postpaid, V-Fiber

Subscribers with eligible plans can sign up for the 3-month free Netflix subscription via the Airtel TV app and the My Airtel app. Photo: Bloomberg

Airtel and Netflix announced today that subscribers of select Airtel Postpaid and V-Fiber Home Broadband plans will receive three months of Netflix subscription as a “gift”. After the end of three months, subscribers will be able to pay for their Netflix subscription using their Airtel postpaid or home broadband bill.

Subscribers with eligible plans can sign up for the free gift via the Airtel TV app and the My Airtel app. Customers who are not on the eligible plans can upgrade to eligible Airtel plans via the same apps to claim the gift and pay for Netflix with their Airtel bill.

Airtel will announce details of eligible postpaid mobile and home broadband plans over the coming weeks.

With this expanded partnership, Airtel TV users will now have access to Netflix content through a dedicated row on the Airtel TV app.

“Partnerships are at the core of Airtel’s DNA and we are delighted to expand our strategic relationship with Netflix. Affordable high speed data services and growing smart devices have created a massive opportunity, perhaps one of the biggest in the world, for the uptake of content - both local and global” said Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel.

“We look forward to working closely with Netflix to leverage this huge potential and continue delighting customers with some amazing offerings,” he added.

Airtel TV already offers over 10,000 plus movie and shows plus 375+ live TV channels. Considering the explosive demand for streamable content, Airtel is building an ecosystem of digital content partners.