JioPhone to support WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube from August 15

Starting from August 15, JioPhone will support popular apps like WhatsApp, Facebook and YouTube. With this step, Reliance Jio says it will “redefine the way India accesses education, entertainment, information and other important services.” The JioPhone already provides access to the company’s suite of apps like MyJio, JioMusic, and JioTV.

Jio recently launched its ‘Monsoon Hungama’ offer which allows users to exchange their old feature phone of any brand for a new JioPhone at Rs 501. This offer will go live from July 21 and is different from the original method of purchasing the JioPhone because users get to keep the device.

The Jiophone is otherwise available effectively free, although customers pay Rs 1,500 upfront. After using the device for three years, users return the handset to the company and get a refund of Rs 1,500. With the new offer, users will purchase the JioPhone at an effective price of Rs 501 and keep the device.

The JioPhone features a 2.4-inch QWVGA screen and is powered by a dual-core processor paired with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of built-in storage. The phone also supports expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card.

The JioPhone sports a 2-megapixel rear camera and a 0.3-megapixel (VGA) front-facing camera. Connectivity options available on the JioPhone include single SIM (nano), 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, FM Radio, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS and microUSB 2.0. The device is powered by a 2,000mAh battery, and it runs on KaiOS as operating software.