Redmi Note 6 Pro first sale: Jio’s Rs 2,400 instant cashback, 6TB 4G data and more

Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro on Thursday in India. The smartphone succeeds Note 5 Pro and comes with four cameras, notched 6.26-inch display and up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The base variant of the phone, with 4GB of RAM, is priced at Rs 13,999 while the 6GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 15,999. The Redmi Note 6 Pro goes on sale on November 23 at 12 pm. It will be available on Flipkart, mi.com and Mi Home stores.

While there’s a Black Friday discount on the two variants (applicable only on November 23), which slashes their price by Rs 1,000, the Chinese smartphone maker has also tied up with Reliance Jio to provide a Rs 2,400 instant cashback and up to 6TB of 4G data to Jio subscribers.

The cashback is applicable on recharge with ₹299 plan, which will, in turn, provide you 24 vouchers worth Rs 100 each. An additional 100% 4G data will be valid on the plans above Rs 198 for four recharges.

We can expect more offers once the sale commences.

Coming back to the Redmi Note 6 Pro, the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, just like its predecessor. It runs Android Oreo 8.1 with MIUI 10 running atop. Xiaomi hasn’t promised an Android Pie upgrade in the future. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, Bluetooth v5.0, 4G VoLTE, and Wi-Fi. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back and facial recognition feature. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.