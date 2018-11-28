s
296 facial recognition points is what it takes to beautify your selfie. Up your selfie game with AI Beautification. #IndiasSelfiePro, #RealmeU1 pic.twitter.com/TbEWwT5HFU— Realme (@realmemobiles) November 21, 2018
Live now
Realme U1 Launch LIVE: Event starts at 12:30 pm
Realme U1 Mobile Phone: Expect MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, dewdrop display
Last Modified: Wed, Nov 28 2018. 11 50 AM IST
Highlights
- 11:50 am ISTRealme U1: Why call it the Selfie Pro?
- 11:37 am ISTCan the Realme U1 punch above its weight?
- 11:29 am ISTRealme U1: How to view live stream
- Realme is set to debut its first smartphone in the new U-series lineup. Named the Realme U1, the smartphone is expected to be the first smartphone in the world to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor. It is expected to give a neck-to-neck battle to the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro.
- 11:50 am IST Realme U1: Why call it the Selfie Pro?Thanks to MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor, the Realme U1 might come with a front facing camera with better AI capabilities than its competitors. Realme has also confirmed that it will come with 296 facial recognition points.
- 11:37 am IST Can the Realme U1 punch above its weight?Realme has proudly showed off the benchmarks scores of the Realme U1, which features MediaTek’s flagship Helio P70 processor. The tweet claims that Realme U1 has better benchmark scores when compared with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 710. While the Snapdragon 636 is present in the similarly priced Redmi Note 6 Pro, the Kirin 710 is present on the Huawei Nova 3i, a smartphone that extends well beyond the Rs 20,000 price point.
The all new #RealmeU1 is the first phone globally to come with the extremely powerful #MediaTekHelioP70 processor! Noted? 😉https://t.co/reg8Whl5gd pic.twitter.com/oNiv2tgovL— Realme (@realmemobiles) November 22, 2018
First Published: Wed, Nov 28 2018. 11 29 AM IST