 Realme U1 Launch LIVE: Event starts at 12:30 pm - Livemint
Live now

Realme U1 Launch LIVE: Event starts at 12:30 pm

Realme U1 Mobile Phone: Expect MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, dewdrop display

Last Modified: Wed, Nov 28 2018. 11 50 AM IST
Livemint

Highlights

Realme U1’s launch event will start in a few minutes. Photo: Realme/Twitter
  • Realme is set to debut its first smartphone in the new U-series lineup. Named the Realme U1, the smartphone is expected to be the first smartphone in the world to be powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 processor. It is expected to give a neck-to-neck battle to the recently launched Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro.
  • 11:50 am IST Realme U1: Why call it the Selfie Pro?Thanks to MediaTek’s Helio P70 processor, the Realme U1 might come with a front facing camera with better AI capabilities than its competitors. Realme has also confirmed that it will come with 296 facial recognition points. s
  • 11:37 am IST Can the Realme U1 punch above its weight?Realme has proudly showed off the benchmarks scores of the Realme U1, which features MediaTek’s flagship Helio P70 processor. The tweet claims that Realme U1 has better benchmark scores when compared with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 710. While the Snapdragon 636 is present in the similarly priced Redmi Note 6 Pro, the Kirin 710 is present on the Huawei Nova 3i, a smartphone that extends well beyond the Rs 20,000 price point.
  • 11:29 am IST Realme U1: How to view live streamThe launch of Realme U1 will be live streamed on Realme’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter handles. You can view the live stream by clicking on the links.
First Published: Wed, Nov 28 2018. 11 29 AM IST
Topics: Realme U1 india Realme U1 Phone live updates Realme U1 price in india Realme U1 phone price Realme U1 specifications

