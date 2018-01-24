Xiaomi’s Republic Day Sale starts today, mixes discounts, cashbacks

Xiaomi has partnered with Indian mobile wallet company MobiKwik to offer cashback of up to Rs4,000.

While Flipkart and Amazon are wrapping up their first major sale of the new year, Xiaomi’s online sale is just getting underway. The Chinese company has announced a 3-day (24-26 January) sale, called Republic Day Sale, on Mi.com, offering discounts on smartphones and accessories. Xiaomi has partnered with Indian mobile wallet company MobiKwik to offer cashback of up to Rs4,000, while the tie-up with media streaming company Hungama brings 3 months’ free access to premium audio and video content on their smartphones. Some of the recently launched smartphones such as Redmi 5A and Redmi Y1 will be available for a longer duration during the sales.

Mi A1

Rs13,999 (earlier Rs14,999)

Google has started rolling out the Android Oreo update for Mi A1, which makes it one of the few budget smartphones which offer the latest version of Android. The other budget smartphones which have started getting updates include the Moto G5 series and Nokia’s 3, 5 and 6. The Mi A1 is also likely to get the Android 9 update when it arrives next year, as it belongs to Google’s Android One program. Apart from a clean Android interface, the Mi A1 offers a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor, 64GB internal storage, a 5.5-inch (1,920x1,080p) screen and dual cameras with 2x optical zoom. The recently added red edition is also available at the discounted price.

Mi Mix 2

Rs32,999 (Rs35,999)

The Mi Mix 2 is Xiaomi’s most expensive smartphone in India till date, but doesn’t look out of place due to the bezel-less design, big screen and powerful innards. The 6-inch screen has a resolution of 2,160x1,080p, but offers a wide aspect ratio of 18:9. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor, which also powers the OnePlus 5T and the Google Pixel 2 smartphones. The Mi Mix 2 has 128G internal storage, runs Android 7.1 with MIUI 9 on top and has a ceramic back.

Mi Max 2

Rs12,999 (earlier Rs13,999)

Another big-screen offering by Xiaomi, the Mi Max 2 is targeted at buyers with a smaller budget. It has a 6.4-inch screen with resolution of 1,920x1,080p. This one has a conventional design, so the bezels look wide and the phone looks and feels big in the palm. The smartphone itself is sleek and is just 6.9mm thick and has premium metal back finish. Mi Max 2 is ideal for watching movies and reading and is powered by a very capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and offers 64GB internal storage.

Mi Power Bank 2i

Rs799 (earlier Rs1,199)

When it comes to power banks, Xiaomi’s Mi banks stand out with their stylish looks, ergonomic design and steady performance. The Mi Power Bank Pro is no different. It packs in a 10,000mAh battery which can charge a 3000mAH smartphone three times or two smartphones simultaneously with an output of 5.1V/ 3.6A. It has aluminium shell which looks more premium than power banks with plastic exterior and Xiaomi has managed to keep its size and weight in check which makes it easy to carry in the hand. It is just 14mm thick and weighs 245g and looks as big as a 5-inch screen smartphone.

Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2

Rs1,599 (earlier Rs2,699)

Xiaomi’s is a newcomer to the audio segment but its Speaker Basic 2 looks very well-designed. It is designed like a pencil box with front-firing speakers, while the rest of the body is encased inside an aluminium chassis. It is 154mm wide and 60mm tall and weighs just 237g, which makes carrying it in bag or hand easy. It works via Bluetooth and is compatible with all Bluetooth 4.2 ready Android smartphones and Apple iPhones. Users can also receive an incoming call on it by pressing the power button on top of the speaker. The speaker packs in a 1,200mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims lasts up to 12 hours.